Sunny skies and less humid for Sunday

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
We have a beautiful day on tap with slightly less humidity and light winds under 5 mph. It will be a hot afternoon with temperatures near 90- a great day to be in the water! The good news- we're in a dry pattern until the latter half of next week. The beginning of the week looks optimal for practices, games, and yard work.

