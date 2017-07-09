Sunny skies and less humid for Sunday

We have a beautiful day on tap with slightly less humidity and light winds under 5 mph. It will be a hot afternoon with temperatures near 90- a great day to be in the water! The good news- we're in a dry pattern until the latter half of next week. The beginning of the week looks optimal for practices, games, and yard work.
