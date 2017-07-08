Chance of Isolated Storms Saturday

Good Saturday Morning,
Much of the day we will be dry. There is an isolated storm chance from 9AM through 3PM today. Rain amounts look to range from 0.01" to 0.30". Highest amounts look to be along and east of I-75. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather, so the threat is low. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s with a westerly wind under 10 mph.
