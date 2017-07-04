GBI agents continue fight against fentanyl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GBI agents continue fight against fentanyl

Agents in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab have discovered two new forms of fentanyl, acrylfentanyl and tetrahydrofuran fentanyl.
