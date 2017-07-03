Officer involved shooting on Caldonia St. in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officer involved shooting on Caldonia St. in Walker County

An officer and the suspect were injured. Dispatch says that the officer shot the suspect and was eventually stabbed.
