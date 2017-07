Scattered showers and storms across the region will fade after sunset with little chance for more overnight. Some patchy fog could develop with lows around 70ยบ. Spotty "hit and miss" storms could fire up Monday and on July 4th. These won't be all day storms, but they'll pop up in a few spots during the afternoon/early evening, then fade after dark. So no need to cancel your outdoor plans. Just be ready to duck under cover for a brief time if a storm passes through you