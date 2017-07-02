Brittany's Sunday weather

There is a Dense Fog Advisory this morning due to visibility near 1/2 of a mile in some locations. Fog will lift through 10AM, leaving a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The storm chance is still there, while mainly in the afternoon and evening. Winds look mainly calm today with temperatures reaching 90, and a heat index of 91-94.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.