Brittany's humid Saturday weather

By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
It's certainly feeling like July. The mugginess continues all week with rain chances each day with high dew points. A SLIGHT Risk for severe weather exists today for the Tennessee Valley. The storms in the afternoon will have the potential to bring heavy rain and damaging wind of 60 mph. There is a Flash Flood Watch from 8AM this morning through 7PM this evening for our northern Georgia counties. Rainfall amounts of 0.75" to 1" is possible by this evening.

