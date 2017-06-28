Fireworks frightening for some who have PTSD - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fireworks frightening for some who have PTSD

Bottle rockets and firecrackers can sounds a lot like gunfire to some veterans who have been in combat, making the July 4th holiday a difficult time. That's why one local vet is asking you to think about your neighbors before setting off fireworks.
