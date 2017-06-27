Some local crops have survived weather extremes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Some local crops have survived weather extremes

Weather extremes across Tennessee in the past year have caused blueberry shortages in parts of the state, but not at Tidwell's Berry Farm in Rhea County.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.