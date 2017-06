Skies will be clearing off for tonight and lows will be quite comfortable with the minimum temperature near 60 in the city and 50's elsewhere. Wednesday should be mostly sunny but the winds from the south will start to increase humidity levels and highs will climb into the upper 80's. Wednesday night will be muggy with lows in the upper 60's. Thursday will see a few more clouds with highs in the low to mid 80's. There could be a few showers, too.