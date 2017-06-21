Trial tentatively set for Sept in truck driver case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trial tentatively set for Sept in truck driver case

Benjamin Brewer's trial was supposed to start this week, but was postponed.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.