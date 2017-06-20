Former Ooltewah school officials file federal lawsuit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Ooltewah school officials file federal lawsuit

Hamilton County Schools have responded to the federal lawsuit filed by three former Ooltewah High School employees.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.