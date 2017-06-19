UPDATE: Man attempts home invasion, gets beating instead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man attempts home invasion, gets beating instead

The man shot during a home invasion recalled the moments before the gun went off, and how he wrestled with the intruder, who is now behind bars.
