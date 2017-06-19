UPDATE: New jury to be selected for trial of truck driver Benjam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: New jury to be selected for trial of truck driver Benjamin Brewer

Benjamin Brewer's trial was supposed to start Monday but late last week, new material discovered by attorneys in the case forced the judge to postpone it.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.