An approaching cold front will trigger showers and scattered thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley, north Georgia, and western North Carolina this evening and overnight. Some storms could produce damaging winds. Heavy rain could cause localized flash flooding in some areas, too. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s in the city. Showers and storms continue Monday, fading late in the afternoon/early evening, with highs in the lower 80s. Skies clear a bit Monday night