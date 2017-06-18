Brittany's Father's Day weather

Good Sunday morning. It will be a quiet start to Father's Day with patchy fog through 8AM. Look for a partly cloudy sky today with isolated t-storms west of HWY 72 after 2PM. Most locations will be dry this afternoon with the better storm chance after 7PM tonight. Highs will reach near 90 again, which could make it the 5th day we've hit the 90s this month!
