David Blackburn steps down as UTC Athletic Director - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David Blackburn steps down as UTC Athletic Director

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga announced Tuesday that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position, effective immediately.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.