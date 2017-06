We are going to remain stuck in the same weather pattern for the rest of this week. It will be quite warm and humid with high sin the upper 80's to near 90 and lows near 70 for the remainder of the next 7 days. Scattered showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon and even hours. The best chance to see rain will start off in the higher elevations and then valley areas will see isolated showers and storms. Amounts will vary with some of the individual storm