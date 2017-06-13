Woman arrested for neglect and abuse of disabled adult - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested for neglect and abuse of disabled adult

The Murray County Sheriff's Office and GBI agents found a disabled man with bed sores and arrested the woman they believe neglected him over the weekend.
