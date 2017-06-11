Paul's Sunday night Riverbend forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Paul's Sunday night Riverbend forecast

Humidity levels will be much higher for this coming week. Summertime weather is upon us! Highs for the next 7 days should be between 88 and 90. THe heat index should climb into the low 90's. Some will call this Riverbend weather.
