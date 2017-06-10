Nick's Saturday Riverbend forecast

Get ready for warmer and muggier weather for the weekend. We'll have plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, then fair skies tonight with lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs around 90°! There's an outside chance of a quick pop-up shower. Some clouds stick around Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s.
