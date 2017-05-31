Paul's Wednesday forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Paul's Wednesday forecast

Warm weather will continue for the next 7 days and humidity levels will be going up. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80's with partly cloudy skies. Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80's.
