DECISION 2018

UPDATE: Where you can vote early in Tennessee Video included

Updated:

Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday, April 11 and runs through Thursday April 26.

More>>

NBC News poll: The South, once a conservative bastion, is changing

Counterprotesters yell at protesters across the street during a rally in Knoxville in 2017. (Michael Patrick / News Sentinel) Counterprotesters yell at protesters across the street during a rally in Knoxville in 2017. (Michael Patrick / News Sentinel)
Updated:

NBC News conducted the extensive surveys of the South in order to capture residents' attitudes in the fast-changing region of the country.

More>>

Bradley Co. candidates square off at political forum Video included

Updated:

Bradley County voters got a chance to hear from some of the candidates running for local office ahead of the May county primary election.  

More>>

Sen. Bob Corker donates to Marsha Blackburn, running to succeed him

Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo Sen. Bob Corker. AP photo

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.

More>>

Tennessee GOP committee votes to remove 8 primary candidates

Media outlets report the committee ruled Saturday the candidates lacked voting credentials to run as Republicans as set in party bylaws

More>>

What you need to know to register to vote last minute

Updated:

The last day to register to vote in the May primary elections is Monday. 

More>>

Political force or fad? Young voters clout uncertain

Updated:

Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And outside groups that favor gun control aren't taking any chances.

More>>

Georgia lawmakers mull paper ballot voting system

Georgia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move the state from its 16-year-old electronic voting system to one that uses paper ballots.

More>>

Hamilton County early voting locations for upcoming primary elections

Updated:

April 11 kicks off early voting for the May 1, 2018, Hamilton County primary elections.  

More>>

