DECISION 2018

Early voting in Tennessee begins Wednesday, April 11 and runs through Thursday April 26.
NBC News conducted the extensive surveys of the South in order to capture residents' attitudes in the fast-changing region of the country.
Bradley County voters got a chance to hear from some of the candidates running for local office ahead of the May county primary election.
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says he is donating money to another Tennessee Republican's campaign to succeed him.
Media outlets report the committee ruled Saturday the candidates lacked voting credentials to run as Republicans as set in party bylaws
The last day to register to vote in the May primary elections is Monday.
Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And outside groups that favor gun control aren't taking any chances.
Georgia lawmakers are considering a proposal that would move the state from its 16-year-old electronic voting system to one that uses paper ballots.
April 11 kicks off early voting for the May 1, 2018, Hamilton County primary elections.
