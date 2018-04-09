Kasey Freeman joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in September 2017 as a nightside reporter.More
Michelle Heron joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team as a reporter in June 2014.More
Taneisha Cordell is the weekend reporter for Channel 3 Eyewitness News Weekend Today. She comes to Chattanooga after a year as an associate producer and a fill-in reporter in Paducah, KY.More
Tim Pham joins the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in 2016 after beginning his career with two television stations in Montana.More
Caitlyn Chastain joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team as a news reporter in 2017.More
Kate Smith is a reporter for Channel 3 Eyewitness News. She joined the team in October 2015. Before moving to Chattanooga, she was the morning anchor for WNEP-TV, the NBC affiliate in Elmira, New York.More
Cameron Taylor joins the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in 2016 after a move from the ABC affiliate in Knoxville.More