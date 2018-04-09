Brittany Beggs joins Chattanooga's most experienced and most popular weather team as a Weekend Meteorologist, after working in the mid-west.More
Paul Barys has been the Chief Meteorologist of the Channel 3 Eyewitness News Storm Alert Team since 1985. He began his career in private weather forecasting in 1974 before moving to television broadcastingMore
David Karnes comes to WRCB from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. Now he is the morning meteorologist in his hometown. David's most memorable moment at SNNMore
Nick Austin joins Chattanooga's most experienced and most popular weather team as a Weekend Meteorologist. He comes to the Scenic City after seven years as a meteorologist at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee.More