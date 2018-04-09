David Carroll co-anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News Live at 5 and Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 6. In addition to his anchoring duties, David reports on educational issues in his nightly School Patrol reports.More
Lori Mitchell joined the WRCB-TV team in 2017 and anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon.More
John Martin joined Channel 3 in 2016 after working in Colorado Springs and Knoxville at NBC affiliate WBIR.More
Greg anchors Live at 5:30 and Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 11:00. He also handles Crime Stoppers, Wednesday nights on Eyewitness News at 6, Band of the Week on Friday Night Football, and is host and moderatorMore
LaTrice Currie co-anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News TODAY. She is a native Tennessean who grew up in Nashville. After graduating from Hampton University , LaTrice worked at a television station in JacksonMore
Cindy Sexton celebrated 30 years with Channel 3 Eyewitness News in 2015. She co-anchors Live at 5:00, Eyewitness News at 6:00 and 11:00.More