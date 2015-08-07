My 30 years at Channel 3 Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 8:21 PM EDT Updated: When I started working at Channel 3 in 1987, Cindy Sexton anchored the evening news, Paul Barys was Chief Meteorologist, Tom Tarzian owned the company, Tom Tolar was general manager, Wayne Jackson directed the evening news, Bobby Winders was the “Mr. Fix-It” engineer, Doug Loveridge and Ken Scott produced commercials, Debbie Walker, Pam Teague, and Janet Garner were running the business affairs, and Lemmie Thomas was in the master control room. I look around now, and thos... More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD 40 reasons to love the USA Monday, July 3, 2017 8:34 AM EDT Updated: What a country, right? As we celebrate America’s 241st birthday this week, let’s pause and list a few reasons to love America. More>>

Remembering July 16, 2015: "We have an active shooter" Remembering July 16, 2015: "We have an active shooter" Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 10:43 PM EDT Updated: Almost two years after the day terrorism came to Chattanooga, new details are emerging about the tragic events of July 16, 2015. Major Chris Cotton shared new information at the Navy and Marine Corps Medal Ceremony, during which Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sgt. David Wyatt were honored posthumously for their heroics. We now know it could have been much worse. The gunman was armed with enough ammunition to take out dozens of people. Sadly, he took the li... More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD Why spelling matters Friday, April 14, 2017 1:34 PM EDT Updated: Instead of boring you with my shortcomings, I will focus on one of the few things in which I take pride: spelling. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD Tennessee's longest running news anchor team: David and Cindy Friday, February 17, 2017 8:24 AM EST Updated: When I was offered a TV news job, I called Cindy, who had been hired at the station two years earlier. More>>

Who wants to be Hamilton County's next Superintendent? Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 9:31 PM EST Updated: I haven’t written much lately about the state of Hamilton County schools. About a year ago, it seems like that was all I was writing about. The Ooltewah High basketball team rape case was dominating the news, followed shortly by the fall of Superintendent Rick Smith. The perfect storm was just beginning. A few weeks later, parents were threatening to prevent their children from taking state-mandated achievement tests. Sure enough, they had a point. ... More>>

Heritage High interpreter Jodi Upton appears on SNL Jodi Upton Thursday, December 8, 2016 12:48 PM EST Updated: Jodi Upton is a sign language interpreter for Heritage High School in Catoosa County, and has accomplished many other things in her career, and she can now add NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to her resume’. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: The Crash Wednesday, December 7, 2016 9:18 AM EST Updated: This poem “The Crash” was written by Thrasher Elementary fifth grader Annelise Perez, after the Woodmore Elementary bus crash in Chattanooga. More>>

The Desmond Doss story comes to the big screen President Truman honors Desmond Doss, 1945 Thursday, October 27, 2016 2:28 PM EDT Updated: Coming soon to a theater near you: a blockbuster movie about an American hero who once lived in our area. More>>

SCHOOL PATROL A special homecoming for Queen Hannah Murphy at Sequatchie County High Marc and Hannah Murphy Friday, October 21, 2016 7:47 AM EDT Updated: Homecoming week is a highlight of the year at Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap, Tennessee. More>>

Has Facebook become Hatebook? Updated: Monday, October 10, 2016 6:52 PM EDT Updated: I first heard of Facebook around ten years ago, when my sons were teens. Our family computer was in the living room, enabling us to keep a close eye on their usage of the wild, wild West that was (and is) the Internet. Every now and then, while they were supposed to be doing homework, we would look up and see them on something called Facebook. It was new, and like most parents, I was suspicious of anything online. “What are you doing?” I would ask in my best cranky... More>>

Long lost treasures from Dade County High Class of '66 Updated: Sunday, August 21, 2016 8:20 AM EDT Updated: The next time you’re cleaning house, and you see a stack of papers, think twice before you toss them aside. A West Tennessee woman is thankful she took a closer look. One recent Saturday, 34-year-old Tiffiany Lee of Huron, Tennessee was cleaning out a desk that “came with the house” when she bought it last year. “I found these papers, handwritten and folded in half,” she said. There were about thirty of them, and curiosity got the best ... More>>

I've Seen Teachers Updated: Friday, August 5, 2016 1:24 PM EDT Updated: Many of my school news stories cover the leaky roofs, the fights, the weapons, the dress code complaints, and the overcrowded classrooms and buses. The majority of school stories, however, involve positive aspects of education. Many of those stories go relatively unnoticed. I suppose that’s human nature. Some weeks, nine out of ten school-related stories will be positive and uplifting. I often get no response or feedback about those stories, but the negative story ... More>>

Moving Wall in Chattanooga this weekend Saturday, July 30, 2016 11:18 PM EDT Updated: On this last weekend of July, there is a very special reason to visit Chattanooga’s waterfront: “The Moving Wall” is the half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for more than thirty years. More>>

Coach Wes Skiles steps down for the right reasons Wes Skiles Saturday, May 21, 2016 8:05 AM EDT Updated: One of Hamilton County’s best high school coaches, Wes Skiles recently told his players that he’s stepping down at the end of this season. More>>

Thinking Out Loud "Hey Earl," "Dex" and Keith Landecker to be inducted into Tenn. Radio Hall of Fame Earl Freudenberg, Dex and Keith Landecker Friday, May 13, 2016 4:20 PM EDT Updated: It’s always nice to see good things happen to good people. The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame will welcome six new career inductees on Saturday at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro. Three of them are from Chattanooga, and they are our city’s first additions to the Hall since the late Luther Masingill in 2012 and Tommy Jett in 2013. In alphabetical order, let me pay personal tribute to three great guys: Lifelong Chattanoogan Earl Freudenberg... More>>

Thinking Out Loud Dolly Parton celebrates two milestones Dolly Parton Thursday, May 12, 2016 7:17 PM EDT Updated: Dolly Parton celebrated her 70th birthday in January, and will soon celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary, so let me tell you a quick story or two. Did you know she was once a regular performer on Chattanooga TV? More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: The story behind the photo: Chattanooga Fire Dept. heroes RD and the fire truck Tuesday, May 10, 2016 12:38 PM EDT Updated: Every once in a while, I see a picture and I just stare at it. It might as well be framed and mounted in my mind. This is one of those pictures. More>>

The 2011 tornado outbreak: We’ve never been the same Photo of Colby Family home taken April 28, 2011 Wednesday, April 27, 2016 7:09 AM EDT Updated: We lost 80 lives in a 60 mile radius of Chattanooga that on that dark Wednesday. For about 13 hours, the tornadoes came in waves. One would pass through, only to be followed by another, equally fierce. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: “Hey Logan, this is Peyton Manning…” Peyton Manning Thursday, April 21, 2016 7:56 AM EDT Updated: How would you like to get a phone call from your hero? Especially if he’s a 2016 Super Bowl champion? That’s what happened to Logan Pickett on Tuesday night. More>>

Thinking Out Loud: David Carroll honors Jed Mescon's WRCB career Monday, April 11, 2016 11:03 AM EDT Updated: In TV, you know you’ve made it when the viewers adopt you as one of their own. Jed Mescon reached that status many years ago. How many times have I been asked, “How’s my boy Jed doing?” I’ve been told so many times, “I can’t wake up without my Jed in the morning.” And now, it’s “What are we going to do without our Jed to start the day?” Jed and I worked together at WRCB for more than 28 years. From th... More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: Rick Smith calls it quits: what now? Rick Smith Tuesday, March 15, 2016 7:47 AM EDT Updated: Monday morning, Hamilton County Schools Supt. Rick Smith made yet another U-turn in a two-month roller coaster ride that has had his own staff spinning their heads. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: If nominated, I will not run… Monday, March 7, 2016 2:29 PM EST Updated: One local writer named Bill Colrus, whom I have not met, was kind enough to throw my name in the hat, particularly after reading my recent blog about reorganizing the school system into smaller districts. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: “I am not a test score” East Side Elem. 5th grade teacher Marina Meadows with students Niya McGhee, Alan Vicente, Yvonne Hayes and Lyric King. Monday, February 29, 2016 10:59 AM EST Updated: Based on the reaction I received to the “Apology from a Teacher,” the firestorm over Tennessee’s failed attempt at online achievement testing isn’t going away any time soon. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD COMMENTARY: Ooltewah Q & A: How’s the victim doing? Thursday, February 18, 2016 1:23 PM EST Updated: Months after the December 22 assault, the victim is doing better. He has returned to school, although not at Ooltewah, and has been cleared to play basketball again. More>>

COMMENTARY A Tennessee teacher's apology Sunday, February 14, 2016 11:34 AM EST Updated: I was going to write about the Tennessee online testing fiasco (TNReady…not), and then a teacher sent this to me. It is quite powerful, and eloquent. She wishes to remain anonymous, but wants her message to be seen. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD Common Core explained by Mr. Know-it-all Sunday, February 14, 2016 11:31 AM EST Updated: One comment in particular caught my eye. It’s from “Mr. Know-it-all,” who is offering a common sense explanation of controversial Common Core math. More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD DAVID CARROLL: Looking for answers in Ooltewah High basketball rape case Tuesday, January 5, 2016 4:14 PM EST Updated: What has happened in our society, that children are allowed to grow up without learning the basics of acceptable human behavior? More>>

THINKING OUT LOUD David Carroll's memories of the late Dalton Roberts Dalton Roberts Thursday, December 10, 2015 11:09 PM EST Updated: Dalton Roberts passed away on Wednesday. He wore many hats: Guitar picker. Teacher. Politician. Songwriter. Storyteller. Poet. County Executive. Newspaper columnist. Friend to the birds. Singer. Erlanger watchdog. BS detector. Visionary. More>>

The story behind the picture Friday, October 9, 2015 10:15 PM EDT Updated: Sometimes you see a picture, and you just want to find out more, right? For me, this is one of those pictures. Yes, there are four big guys in this picture, but just try to take your eyes off the little girl’s face. It’s face of a child who had been through a lot, but was comforted and cheered by four heroes.The Chattanooga Fire Department posted this photo on social media, saying “On Monday, firefighters with Squad 19 based in Hixson (Green Shift) r... More>>

Thank you, Michelle Heron Tuesday, October 6, 2015 2:59 PM EDT Updated: I hear it every day. “You news media people are too liberal,” or “too conservative,” or “too negative,” “too sensational,” “dishonest,” misleading,” and many others. We’re hiding the truth, we’re telling too much, we’re stirring the pot, we’re missing the real story….we’re just plain evil. More>>

DAVID CARROLL: RIP Bill McAfee, Chattanooga broadcaster, Tennessee legislator Monday, September 14, 2015 11:23 AM EDT Updated: When I was growing up watching Chattanooga TV, Bill was one of the first faces I saw, and one of the first voices I heard. What a fine voice he had. Clear, distinctive, memorable. More>>

DAVID CARROLL: Don’t leave children in hot cars Tuesday, September 8, 2015 7:40 AM EDT Updated: Nineteen children have died of heat stroke after being left in hot cars in the United States so far in 2015. More>>

David Carroll: Overgrown, unsightly weeds are the front yard to our city Tuesday, August 18, 2015 8:05 AM EDT Updated: Thousands of people are expected to attend the U.S. Women's soccer game on Wednesday. Why Chattanooga needs to "spruce up" for big events like these in a new "Thinking Out Loud" segment.

More>>

David Carroll: Give your teacher a hug! Saturday, August 15, 2015 6:50 AM EDT Updated: Teachers hear it everywhere they go: “You only work nine months a year, seven hours a day. You’ve got it made!” When they hear this, I’m sure they react as I do when people tell me, “You only report the bad news.” I’m sure it seems that way, but it isn’t true. More>>

David Carroll: Memories of Jimmy Carter’s Chattanooga vacation Thursday, August 13, 2015 4:07 PM EDT Updated: With the announcement of former President Jimmy Carter’s cancer diagnosis, let’s pause to remember him in our thoughts and prayers, and to look back on a lighter moment. More>>

Happy 30th anniversary, Paul Barys! (You said it would be like this) Wednesday, August 12, 2015 10:40 PM EDT Updated: Now celebrating his 30th anniversary at Channel 3, the bearded weather wizard certainly knows his stuff. But in 1985, he was just another new weather person on Channel 3. More>>