The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment. Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.