  • TBI agents arrest Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels

    TBI agents arrest Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:56:21 GMT
    Krystal Daniels (Credit: TBI)Krystal Daniels (Credit: TBI)
    Krystal Daniels (Credit: TBI)Krystal Daniels (Credit: TBI)

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday evening that Krystal Daniels, the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.  Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was the subject of an endangered child alert issued last week that led to an extensive search by the community and law enforcement agencies.

  • Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:46:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...
    Facebook will start notifying users Monday if their data might have ended up with Cambridge Analytica.More
  • GBI issues Levi's Call for 22 month old

    GBI issues Levi's Call for 22 month old

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-04-10 03:37:14 GMT

    A Levi's Call is now activated for a 22-month-old out of Savannah, Georgia.  Jerry Sanders Sullivan was last seen on Saturday, April 1 in Savannah. He is believed to be traveling with his mother, Aimee Lowery.

