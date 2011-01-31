The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s has launched a new elk cam located at the Hatfield Knob Viewing Area on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area...
Now you can ask our professional outdoor staff your fishing or hunting related questions! Based on the number of questions we receive each week, we may not be able to answer every question submitted, but we will do our best to get back to everyone. Questions will be answered either in the "Ask The Pros" section of our web site or by a direct reply.
Thank you for submitting your question. Questions will be answered either in the "Ask The Pros" section of our web site or by a direct reply.
Jessie Carabajal, a network engineer from San Antonio, Texas, has programmed an old Billy Bass to be a smart speaker.
A seven-foot alligator was videoed by TWRA Region 1 personnel at the Wolf River WMA in Fayette County...
Even though the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hasn't received reports of black bears this year, wildlife specialist Mime Barnes says it could happen soon.
A wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2019 fishing regulations...
The governing body of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency voted recently to amend a rule regarding import restrictions on deer, elk, moose, and caribou carcasses due to increasing concerns about the potential impact of chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
The team of Kevin Drake and Corey Vettten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 42.91 pounds topping out the field of 150 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca-Cola Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...
The team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone from Heritage High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.23 pounds topping out the field of 284 high school anglers to win the Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Bass Tournament...
The March 19 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2018-19 photo contest. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee...
Taking the time to winterize your boat is well worth the cost and effort to prevent motor damage and failure this spring. With the holidays just around the corner, letting a...More
Jacob Wheeler shares some great spinnerbait fishing tips...More
Fishing at night during the hot summer months offers the opportunity for some excellent fishing and an escape from the day time traffic here on Chickamauga Lake.More
An outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has killed hundreds of deer across East Tennessee.More
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) offices are receiving reports of dead deer in scattered areas of the state. The timing and details of the reports are all indicative of hemorrhagic disease (HD). HD occurs at varying levels of severity each year in Tennessee’s deer herd...More
In most cases, humans should just leave the animal alone.More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters...More
The catfish is 101 lb, 55 1/2" inches. If this fish was caught on a rod/reel, it would have bested the current state record by 18 lb.More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March...More
Here are the upcoming fishing events for Chattanooga Area: Have a fishing, hunting or outdoors related event? Email events@channel3outdoors.comMore
On March 4th the elevation of Chickamauga Lake was 676.04 to fall a bit to 675.41. The surface water temperature in the main lake is around 52.9 degrees...More
On March the 4th, the water temperature on Nick a Jack was 52 degrees. Largemouth bass is slow...More
On March the 4th water surface temperature on Watts Bar is currently 49 degrees. The surface elevation is 736.53 feet and steady...More
March 4th 2018 - The weather has changed and the fishing on Guntersville has too. Lots of stained warm water has took hold on Guntersville and the fishing has become great...More
The young girl is now scared to play outside.More
The property and surrounding area is teeming with wildlife.More
Luckily for the deer, the hunters were out looking for turkey.More
Seeing a snake pop its head up from the hood of your car in rush-hour traffic is a far cry from mowing the lawnMore
A trail camera captured the cat’s image on Sept. 4 and the agency, as it does when it receives reports accompanied by credible evidence, began investigating the report.More
A Harrison resident opened her back door to find a black bear wandering through her neighborhood.More
State leaders, TVA officials, and folks with the Ocoee River Outfitters celebrated a new agreement to keep the river's waters flowing.More
The Chattanooga Bass Association along with T.W.R.A., Chester Frost Park and Fish Dayton.com partnered together to participate in the State of Tennessee Riparian Tree Planting Grant. The objective of this project being, to plant shore line trees on Lake Chickamauga...More
