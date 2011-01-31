Outdoors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TWRA Launches New Live Elk Cam

Updated:

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s has launched a new elk cam located at the Hatfield Knob Viewing Area on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area...

  • Ask the Pros

    Now you can ask our professional outdoor staff your fishing or hunting related questions! Based on the number of questions we receive each week, we may not be able to answer every question submitted, but we will do our best to get back to everyone.  Questions will be answered either in the "Ask The Pros" section of our web site or by a direct reply. 

Engineer turns Big Mouth Billy Bass into a Alexa-powered smart speaker

Photo Credit: NBC New York Photo Credit: NBC New York
Updated:

Jessie Carabajal, a network engineer from San Antonio, Texas, has programmed an old Billy Bass to be a smart speaker. 

TWRA spots 7-foot Alligator in West Tennessee

Updated:

A seven-foot alligator was videoed by TWRA Region 1 personnel at the Wolf River WMA in Fayette County...

How to keep black bears away from your home Video included

Updated:

Even though the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hasn't received reports of black bears this year, wildlife specialist Mime Barnes says it could happen soon.

TWRA: Angler lands 51-pound catfish in Watts Bar

Photo Credit: TWRA/ Facebook Photo Credit: TWRA/ Facebook
Updated:

A wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.

TWRA Requests Public Input for 2019 Fishing Regulations

Updated:

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2019 fishing regulations...

Wildlife Commission Expands Tennessee’s Deer Carcass Import Restrictions

Updated:

The governing body of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency voted recently to amend a rule regarding import restrictions on deer, elk, moose, and caribou carcasses due to increasing concerns about the potential impact of chronic wasting disease (CWD)...

Drake and Vetten Win Again with a Record Breaking Catch in the Coca-Cola March 2018 CBA Bass Event

Updated:

The team of Kevin Drake and  Corey Vettten caught a 5 bass limit weighing 42.91 pounds topping out the field of 150 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca-Cola Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...

Richardson and Bone Win The Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Chickamauga Bass Tournament

Updated:

The team of Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone from Heritage High School caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.23 pounds topping out the field of 284 high school anglers to win the Northeast Georgia High School Anglers Association Bass Tournament...

Photo Contest Deadline March 19 for 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Issue

Updated:

The March 19 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2018-19 photo contest. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee...

  • 2017-18 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Schedule Set

  • Georgia man catches 101lb. Flathead catfish

  • TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Has Resumed

  • Chickamauga Lake

  • Nickajack Lake

  • Watts Bar

