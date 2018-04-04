Mobile Sports - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

  • From The Masters, Chattanooga native Kip Henley talks caddying with Paul Shahen

    From The Masters, Chattanooga native Kip Henley talks caddying with Paul Shahen

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-04-05 02:38:59 GMT

    Chattanooga native, PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley is caddying his 5th Masters Tournament. He joined Sports Director Paul Shahen from Augusta to talk all things Masters, Tiger Woods, Austin Cook, predictions and his greatest Masters memory. 

  • Finley Stadium getting new video board by August

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:58:29 GMT

    No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.

  • What to watch between Michigan, Villanova in NCAA title game

    What to watch between Michigan, Villanova in NCAA title game

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:47:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, bumps his fist with Mikal Bridges as Jalen Brunson, center, and Bridges arrive at a news conference with head coach Jay Wright, left, and Mikal Bridges for the championship game of the Fin...
    What to keep an eye on when Villanova faces Michigan in the NCAA championship game in San Antonio.More
