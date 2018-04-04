Chattanooga native, PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley is caddying his 5th Masters Tournament. He joined Sports Director Paul Shahen from Augusta to talk all things Masters, Tiger Woods, Austin Cook, predictions and his greatest Masters memory.More
No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.More
Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer and the quick-scoring Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 on Monday night for the first 4-0 start to a season in their Washington history.More
The Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2018 season Monday.More
The Hamilton Heights girls basketball fell to Central Valley 66-61 Saturday in the GEICO High School National Title game.More
School officials say Edniesha Curry was hired as one of three assistant coaches under new head coach Richard Barron.More
