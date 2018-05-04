Callie Scroggins is giving back to children who may be in crisis like she was many years ago.
The boys are brothers who hope to find a Forever Family that will allow them to stay together.
Ashley has said that if she could choose a family of her own, she would want "a mom and dad, siblings, animals and a television in her room."
If you’d like to learn more about fostering a child or the adoption process, call Department of Children's Services Team Leader Connie Brown at (423) 634-7711.
Right now, about 9,000 Tennessee kids are waiting for a foster family and the clock is ticking. When those kids become adults, they are left to create their own families. Many struggle to navigate adulthood alone.
Cindy Sexton was awarded the "John Seigenthaler Making Kids Count" honor today in Nashville.
If you would like to make Corbin a member of your Forever Family, his state identification number is TNX-314162.
If you would like to make Philip a part of your Forever Family, his Tennessee state identification number is TN0101122.
If you're the Forever Family Antony has been hoping for, his state identification number is TN0101053.
Cole's state identification number is TNX00033. Click here to learn how to make him part of your Forever Family.
Some of the children we feature in our Forever Family segments have experienced trauma, grief and loss in their young lives. But a loving caring family determined to help can make a huge difference. Today we meet 12-year-old Conner who needs love, nurturing and stability.?
10-year-old Julian is a wonderful youngster. He's pleasant and easy to get along with.He excels at school and is reading well above his grade level.
It is our sincere hope our forever family reports can help save children and build families. We have a follow up on a family that went from no kids at home to four in just three years. This is the Burnett family.
Tim loves the outdoors and is looking for a good male role model to hang out with.
A ten year old boy who knows he's loved is a child with a bright future. Today we'd like you to meet Blake. He wants, more than anything to be adopted.
Families are needed to reach out to special needs children. In today's Forever Family we meet 12-year-old Casey.
Over the years we've covered many stories in the news of people who overcome the low expectations of the "experts." The boy we meet in today's Forever Family is considered special needs but he is making great progress.
Older adoptable children hope more than anything they'll get to be part of a forever family.
Today we meet 17-year-old Shianne, who will be a wonderful and positive addition to a supportive forever family.
This time of year we are more keenly aware of the importance of family. And children without parents are more keenly aware of what they're missing. Today's adoptable child is 11-year-old Lydia who longs for a family to call her own.
Foster parents of older children can have a huge impact on those in their care.
We hope you will check in often to see this part of the WRCBtv.com website. We hope Forever Family will help hurting children find homes.
Cindy Sexton
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The greatest Christmas gift you can give a child is a home. We are celebrating this week with the Burnetts of Chattanooga. They saw our Forever Family story about Chris and A.J.
Department of Children's Services/Chattanooga
1-877-DCS-KIDS
(1-877-327-5437)
or
1-615-741-6056
We get to see a boy get his forever family. Anthony's story is a little complicated, but that is so often the case in adoptions. It's the outcome that matters.
You heard that right. Wanda and Wade Montgomery have two grown children and now five at home, ranging in age from 13 to 5.
Time is not on the side of adoptable teenage children who are still hoping for parents, but you may be the parent who can grant the deepest wishes of 15-year-old Chris.
Forever Family is all about changing lives. We want to give you the opportunity to completely change the outcome of a child's life and of course at the same time change yours.