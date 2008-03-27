TIMELINE: Alabama wins the CFP National Championship Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to Bo Scarbrough during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. AP photo Tuesday, January 9, 2018 7:52 AM EST Updated: Georgia and Alabama met in the long-anticipated contest, with Saban again showing who's boss. More>>

Little Debbie treats part of Coach Nick Saban's daily routine From: ncaa.org Monday, January 8, 2018 8:14 PM EST Updated: Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn't just bleed crimson and white, but he also has Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie filling flowing through his veins.

Never in question, Alabama takes down Clemson in Sugar Bowl, 24-6 Tuesday, January 2, 2018 12:29 AM EST Updated: A pair of Alabama defensive players scored touchdowns 13 seconds apart in the third quarter, and the No. 4 Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama release 2018 Football schedules Tuesday, September 19, 2017 3:23 PM EDT Updated: 2018 SEC Football schedules are out. Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are inside. Links to the rest are available.

Alabama Holds Annual Fan Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, August 5, 2017 9:35 PM EDT Updated: The University of Alabama football team held its annual Fan Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama makes it official, Brian Daboll named Offensive Coordinator Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:49 PM EST Updated: University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Brian Daboll on Monday as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

No. 1 Alabama Football Wins 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl over No. 4 Washington, 24-7 Saturday, December 31, 2016 9:20 PM EST Updated: ATLANTA, Ga. (RollTide.com) – Led by a Crimson Tide bowl-record 180 yards on the ground from running back Bo Scarbrough and an opportunistic and often stifling defense, the No. 1-ranked University of Alabama football team won the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 24-7, over No. 4 Washington Saturday afternoon in front of a record crowd of 75,996 at the Georgia Dome. Alabama is now 14-0 on the season and extended its 26-game win str...

Lane Kiffin leaving Alabama for Florida Atlantic head coaching gig Monday, December 12, 2016 9:34 PM EST Updated: Alabama coach Nick Saban says Lane Kiffin is leaving the Crimson Tide and becoming the next head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Alabama takes 5 of 7 SEC Football Season Awards Thursday, December 8, 2016 12:33 AM EST Updated: Southeastern Conference champion Alabama claimed five of the SEC's seven individual football awards as voted on by the league's head coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

Mocs Battle Hard in 31-3 Loss at Alabama Saturday, November 19, 2016 11:51 PM EST Updated: The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team put up a valiant effort at No. 1 Alabama tonight.

No. 1 Alabama extends win streak against No. 15 LSU, 10-0 Sunday, November 6, 2016 8:00 AM EST Updated: Jalen Hurts broke loose for a 21-yard touchdown run to break a scoreless tie early in the fourth quarter, and No. 1 Alabama's defense thoroughly stifled Leonard Fournette and LSU in a 10-0 victory over the 15th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night.

Bama's Hurt named SEC Freshman of the week, Williams SEC OL of the week Monday, October 17, 2016 11:56 PM EDT Updated: Alabama freshmen Jalen Hurts and Jonah Williams were selected as Southeastern Conference Players of the Week for their performances at then-No. 9 Tennessee, the league office announced on Monday morning. Hurts earned his second freshman of the week honor and third conference selection overall, while Williams collected his first offensive lineman nod and second overall conference player of the week honor.

Alabama linebacker Tim Williams arrested on gun charge Friday, September 30, 2016 12:07 AM EDT Updated: Alabama linebacker Tim Williams has been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

PODCAST: "The Hard Count" with sports director Paul Shahen & Brooks Carter Thursday, September 29, 2016 10:34 PM EDT Updated: Channel 3 sports director Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter debut their new college football heavy podcast called "The Hard Count." In episode one, they talk all things college football with a heavy emphasis on the SEC.

Alabama wraps up practice before trip to Ole Miss Thursday, September 15, 2016 11:57 PM EDT Updated: The University of Alabama football team practiced at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for nearly two hours in shells on Thursday afternoon.

Alabama releases 2017 football schedule, set to open vs. Florida St. Tuesday, September 13, 2016 9:11 PM EDT Updated: The 2017 Alabama football schedule was finalized Tuesday and includes seven games at Bryant-Denny Stadium plus a neutral-site game against Florida State and four Southeastern Conference road games.

Saban and TIde roll through SEC Media Days Saturday, July 16, 2016 3:43 PM EDT Updated: Alabama head football coach Nick Sabanalong with O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen and Eddie Jacksontraveled to Hoover, Ala., Wednesday morning to take part in the Southeastern Conference's annual preseason media event.

Alabama reserve DB Brown suspended for Cotton Bowl Wednesday, January 13, 2016 12:00 AM EST Updated: DALLAS (AP) - Alabama reserve defensive back Tony Brown is suspended for the Cotton Bowl against Michigan State after a violation of team rules. Coach Nick Saban said in a statement released by the school Wednesday that an internal decision was made to send Brown home. The Crimson Tide face the Spartans on Thursday night in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Brown, a sophomore, is listed on the depth chart as a backup at...

Alabama goes overtime to edge Jacksonville State 67-59 Tuesday, January 12, 2016 12:00 AM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Riley Norris scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Alabama beat Jacksonville State 67-59 in overtime on Tuesday night. Jacksonville State's Jeremy Watson hit a shot to open overtime but Alabama scored the next 10 points, six from the free-throw line, and led 65-57 with 39 seconds left. JaQuail Townser's 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in regulation tied the game for the Gamecosks (4-11) at 55-all. Alabama's Retin Oba...

The CFP semifinals, a new tradition for New Year's Eve College Football Playoff.jpg Tuesday, January 12, 2016 12:00 AM EST Updated: MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - When it comes to which sports have a foothold on holidays, the NFL owns Thanksgiving, the NBA owns Christmas and college football has long been associated with New Year's Day. Now, college football wants New Year's Eve, too. Including Thursday's matchups in the Orange and Cotton bowls, the College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled to fall on Dec. 31 eight times between now and 2025. Those in charge of the playof...

Alabama arrives in North Texas for College Football Playoff Saturday, January 9, 2016 12:00 AM EST Updated: DALLAS (AP) - Alabama has arrived in North Texas for the College Football Playoff after some severe weather at home. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says there were some difficult circumstances with the weather. But the coach says everyone who was supposed to be on the team plane Saturday made it, and there were no issues with the flight. The second-ranked Tide play No. 3 Michigan State on New Year's Eve in the Cotton Bowl, one of the two semifinal...

Hale's steal, basket rescue Alabama in 51-50 victory Sunday, December 27, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Shannon Hale intercepted an inbounds pass for an uncontested jam with 25.6 seconds left to lift Alabama to a 51-50 victory over Clemson on Sunday. The Crimson Tide (6-2) had given up all of an 11-point lead and trailed 50-49 in the final minute with Clemson in possession and looking to put the game away. However, after a Tiger timeout, Hale stepped in front of Donte Grantham's pass for the easy, go-ahead basket. Clemson's Avry...

Alabama's Derrick Henry wins Heisman Saturday, December 26, 2015 12:01 AM EST Updated: NEW YORK, NY (WRCB) --- Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry has won the 2015 Heisman Trophy award.Henry, the perceived favorite in the field, beat out finalists Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Stanford running back Christian McCaffery.Henry led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,986 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Last week, he broke Herschel Walker's record for rushing yards in a season and tied the SEC record of Tim Tebow and Tre Mason for rushing ...

Tide hires Jeremy Pruitt as defensive coordinator Friday, December 25, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired Jeremy Pruitt as defensive coordinator after he served in that role at Georgia and Florida State. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Pruitt, a former Alabama assistant, on Friday. He was on Mark Richt's staff at Georgia and fills the vacancy left when Kirby Smart took over the Bulldogs program. Pruitt spent the past two seasons running the Bulldogs' defense, which currentl...

Alabama upsets No. 17 Notre Dame 74-73 Sunday, December 13, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Retin Obasohan scored 19 points, including the winning layup with 8 seconds left, in Alabama's 74-73 upset win over No. 17 Notre Dame in the fifth-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational on Sunday night. Notre Dame had a chance to win it with 2 seconds remaining, but Demetrius Jackson's layup was off the mark. Shannon Hale also had 19 points for Alabama (4-2) Notre Dame (4-2) got 18 points from Steve Va...

Bluiett scores 15, No. 23 Xavier beats Alabama 64-45 Thursday, December 10, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla, (AP) - Trevon Bluiett scored 15 points, J.P. Macura added 14, and No. 23 Xavier beat Alabama 64-45 in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational on Thursday. Macura helped the Musketeers (5-0) overcome an early first-half deficit, while Bluiett was part of a second-half surge that gave Xavier a comfortable advantage. Shannon Hale and Justin Coleman had 10 points each for Alabama (2-2). Dazon Ingram added six points and nine r...

Jones, Henry help No. 3 Bama top Charleston Southern 56-6 Saturday, December 5, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns and Derrick Henry also scored twice as No. 3 Alabama romped past Charleston Southern 56-6 Saturday. The Crimson Tide (10-1, No. 2 CFP) led 49-0 by halftime against the Buccaneers (9-2), who are bound for the FCS playoffs. Alabama is hoping to join them in the FBS version and can clinch an SEC West title with a win next week at Auburn. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards. He'...

Tide rolls over Mississippi State 31-6 Sunday, November 29, 2015 12:00 AM EST Updated: STARKVILLE, Miss. (ro;lltide.com) - The University of Alabama (9-1 overall; 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference) defense sacked Mississippi State (7-3 overall; 3-3 in the SEC) quarterback Dak Prescott nine times and Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-6 victory over the Bulldogs before an overflow crowd of 62,435 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday.Alabama's defense produced 12 plays for losses against a high-powered State...

Alabama RB Drake injures right arm against Mississippi St Saturday, November 14, 2015 5:35 PM EST Updated: STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Alabama running back Kenyan Drake left Saturday's game against Mississippi State after injuring his right arm. Drake, a 6-foot-1, 210-senior, was hurt when making a tackle on a Mississippi State kickoff return. He was the Tide's primary backup running back behind Derrick Henry, running for 333 yards and a touchdown this season coming into this week's game. Drake was down for a few minutes on the field before walking off. He e...

Henry, No. 7 Alabama's defense smother No. 4 LSU 30-16 Sunday, November 8, 2015 2:43 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Derrick Henry ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns and No. 7 Alabama's defense smothered Leonard Fournette in a 30-16 victory over No. 4 LSU on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) physically dismantled the previously unbeaten Tigers (7-1, 4-1) in the second half. It was a physical, no-frills performance days after some questioned the team's No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking. LSU came in at No. 2 in the CFP...

Alabama condemns fan sign mocking Katrina Saturday, November 7, 2015 2:45 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is

Utah, Florida St losses shake up Top 25; Ohio St still No. 1 Sunday, October 25, 2015 3:44 PM EDT Updated: UNDATED (AP) -- Top-ranked Ohio State has picked up 11 first-place votes in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Utah's first loss of the season. The Buckeyes (8-0) have been No. 1 all season, but had been losing first-place votes in recent weeks. This week, Ohio State had 39 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday after routing Rutgers. Baylor, Clemson, LSU and TCU - the rest of the top 5 - also received first-plac... More>>

American uprising: Memphis, Temple join Houston in AP Top 25 Sunday, October 18, 2015 2:30 PM EDT Updated: UNDATED (AP) --- Memphis and Temple jumped into The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, joining Houston to give the American Athletic Conference three ranked teams for the first time in the history of the three-year old league. Ohio State remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Sunday. For the second straight week, six teams received first-place votes in the media poll, led by the Buckeyes with 28. No. 2 Baylor has 12, N... More>>

Tide's Saban lashes out at Alabama media Monday, October 5, 2015 10:42 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Nick Saban doesn't want his Alabama team to care what outsiders think.It doesn't matter whether it was the questions in recent weeks that maybe the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide was a fading dynasty, or this week's feverish praise following the team's most dominating performance of the year against No. 19 Georgia.It's all the same to Saban, who told reporters his message to players will be ''the same thing as when you all buried us last week.''''It really doesn't ... More>>

Top 25 shake-up: Gators up, 'Dawgs down, Buckeyes still 1 Sunday, October 4, 2015 4:45 PM EDT Updated: UNDATED (AP) -- Ohio State remained No. 1 in The Associated Press college football Top 25 and tied a poll record on Sunday, despite lagging support from the voters. Meanwhile, No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Baylor edged forward, No. 4 Michigan State slipped and No. 5 Utah and No. 6 Clemson took big jumps. After four top-10 teams lost on Saturday, the rankings were rattled and five teams received first-place votes. The Buckeyes received 38 first-place vote... More>>

Tide rolls big over Georgia 38-10 Saturday, October 3, 2015 8:38 PM EDT Updated: ATHENS, GA (AP) - Jake Coker ran the offense to perfection, the defense turned in a dominating performance, and No. 13 Alabama even got a touchdown from its special teams Saturday in a 38-10 rout of No. 8 Georgia that re-established the Crimson Tide as a force in the national race. Alabama (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern) jumped ahead 24-3 at halftime and iced the victory on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half. Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass from the Bulldogs' ... More>>

Tide rides defense in 34-0 win over UL-Monroe Saturday, September 26, 2015 7:39 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jake Coker threw three touchdown passes and No. 12 Alabama's defense limited Louisiana-Monroe to 92 total yards in a 34-0 route on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (3-1) had an uneven offensive performance but it didn't make much difference in a game between No. 3 Mississippi and No. 7 Georgia. The Warhawks (1-2) didn't have a first down in the first 23 minutes and were held to 9 yards rushing. They lost 51-14 to the Bulldogs ... More>>

No. 2 Alabama starts Cooper Bateman at QB vs No. 15 Ole Miss Saturday, September 19, 2015 10:47 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Quarterback Cooper Bateman has made his first start for No. 2 Alabama. Bateman replaced Jake Coker as the starter Saturday night against No. 15 Mississippi. They were both listed as starters in the pre-game announcement but Coker had opened each of the first two games. The former Florida State backup had passed for 427 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception on an overthrown deep ball against Middle Tennessee. &nb... More>>

Tide too much for Wisconsin's Badgers, Bama wins 35-17 Sunday, September 6, 2015 12:46 AM EDT Updated: ARLINGTON, TX (AP) -- Alabama won a top-25 matchup as Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns to carry the third-ranked Crimson Tide to a 35-17 triumph over No. 20 Wisconsin.Jake Coker started at quarterback for the Tide and was 15 of 21 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown while playing until late in the third quarter. More>>

Alabama hoops signee Eubanks not cleared to enroll Wednesday, August 19, 2015 11:35 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama signee Kobie Eubanks has not been cleared by the NCAA and won't be allowed to enroll for the upcoming season. Crimson Tide coach Avery Johnson says the school was unable to get Eubanks admitted but says he "has a bright future." Eubanks initially signed with Baylor in 2014 but had to reclassify to the 2015 class because of issues with his transcripts. The 6-foot-5 guard was rated a four-star prospect and No. ... More>>

Kiffin sticks around for new challenges in Year 2 at Alabama Sunday, August 9, 2015 3:55 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Lane Kiffin is back for Year 2 as Alabama's offensive coordinator, despite being up for at least one NFL job. Kiffin faces a much different challenge this year with another search for a starting quarterback and no Amari Cooper. But for the Crimson Tide just having him back is good news. Reportedly a candidate for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator job, Kiffin stuck with coach Nick Saban and the Tide. &... More>>

Alabama's Emma Talley wins NCAA golf title Tuesday, May 26, 2015 2:50 PM EDT Updated: BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Alabama's Emma Talley won the NCAA women's individual golf championship Monday to become the fifth player to win the title and the U.S. Women's Amateur. Talley holed an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole after a weather delay for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Arkansas' Gaby Lopez and Duke's Leona Maguire. "It was just an incredible week," said Talley, a junior from Princeton, Kentucky. "I had been playing well up to this point, and everything kind of came... More>>

Vanderbilt easily beats Alabama 16-1 at SEC tournament Friday, May 22, 2015 10:35 PM EDT Updated: HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Vanderbilt pounded out 19 hits, including eight doubles, to easily beat Alabama 16-1 on Friday in the Southeastern Conference. The Commodores broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead. Zander Wiel finished with three hits, including two doubles, and four runs batted in. Vanderbilt (41-18) advances to face Texas AM on Saturday. Alabama (32-28) is eliminated. Philip Pfeifer (4-4) pitched the seven-inning complete game for the Commodores, gi... More>>

#5 Lady Tide beat Vol softballers 10-3 Saturday, April 25, 2015 8:29 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UTSports.com)-- No. 11 Tennessee fell to No. 5 Alabama, 10-3, on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide, which won Game 2 on Friday, 3-1, took the series with Saturday's victory. Tennessee won Game 1 on Thursday, 3-2. The game was halted for nearly one hour in the top of the fifth due to lightning in the area. Tory Lewis scored two runs in the loss. In the fifth inning, Gretchen Aucoin had an RBI single and Taylor Koenig drew a bases-loaded walk. Erin Gabriel (14-6) to... More>>

Tide holds second scrimmage looking for starting QB Saturday, April 11, 2015 11:44 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (rolltide.com)- The Alabama football team held its second scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.The scrimmage lasted roughly 130 plays and was just over two hours under sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s. The Crimson Tide will practice again on Tuesday and Thursday of the coming week.Sophomore receiver Robert Foster led the Crimson Tide offensive attack with six catches for 102 yards while Parker Barrineau added four grabs for 81 ya... More>>

Reports: Tide to hire Avery Johnson Sunday, April 5, 2015 5:34 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, AL (WRCB)-- Multiple media reports have current ESPN basketball analyst Avery Johnson agreeing in principle to coach the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team next season. The 50 year old Johnson played for 16 years in the NBA, serving as head coach to the New Jersey Nets and the Dallas Mavericks, but has no experience coaching at the collegiate level. He'll succeed Anthony Grant, who was fired after six seasons in Tuscaloosa.Johnson was Alabama's apparent second choice, after Wic... More>>

Saban dismisses Taylor from Tide after new domestic violence arrest Sunday, March 29, 2015 4:13 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban has dismissed Jonathan Taylor from the team following the second domestic violence arrest of the defensive lineman's college career. Saban announced the decision on Sunday, a day after Taylor was arrested when a woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. Taylor signed with the Crimson Tide about six months after his dismissal from Georgia following his arrest in a girlfriend's assault. Saban says the allegations "will still need to go t... More>>

Alabama DB Geno Smith arrested again on DUI charge Saturday, March 28, 2015 8:57 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama defensive back Geno Smith was arrested and charged with driving under the influence for the second time in his career with the Crimson Tide. According to the Sheriff Department website, Smith was arrested Saturday morning and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $1,000 bail. Smith was also arrested on a DUI charge in August 2013. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced he was suspended for at least one game at the time, and Smith didn't play in the first two... More>>

Alabama fires basketball coach Anthony Grant after 6 seasons Sunday, March 15, 2015 5:41 PM EDT Updated: MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has fired men's basketball coach Anthony Grant, who led the Crimson Tide to just one NCAA Tournament berth in six seasons. Athletic director Bill Battle said in a statement that he informed Grant of his decision on Sunday. Battle says he feels "it is in the best interests of the basketball program to make a change in leadership." The Tide is 18-14 and lost to Florida Thursday in its first game of the Southeastern Conference tournament. That followed Grant's fir... More>>

Moody's 25 boosts Ole Miss past Alabama 82-74 Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:10 AM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Stefan Moody scored 25 points, 22 in the second half, and Ladarius White added 19 to help Mississippi beat Alabama 82-74 on Tuesday night. Moody hit 13 of 14 free throws and White made 4 of 5 shots from distance. Aaron Jones added 10 points as Mississippi (20-10, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) recorded its seventh 20-win in nine years. Mississippi trailed 43-38 early in the second half before going on a 17-3 run for a 55-46 advantage. Six Ole Miss players scored during ... More>>

No. 14 Mississippi St. women escape Alabama, 57-55 Sunday, February 22, 2015 6:15 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Dominique Dillingham came up with the key block with :06 left to help No. 14 Mississippi State escape Tuscaloosa with a 57-55 win over Alabama Sunday. Victoria Vivians' jumper with 1:26 left gave Mississippi State a five-point lead, 57-52, but the Bulldogs did not score again and Alabama rallied. Sharin Rivers knocked down a 3-pointer with :55 left in the game to pull the Crimson Tide within two, 57-55, but Karyla Middlebrook had her shot to tie the game blocked by Dil... More>>

Jones leads Vanderbilt to 76-68 win over Alabama Saturday, February 14, 2015 10:24 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Damian Jones scored 20 points to lead five Vanderbilt scorers in double figures and the Commodores beat Alabama 76-68 on Saturday night. The Commodores (14-11, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-5 in SEC road games, but took over a tight game in the final 4 minutes. They've won three of four games since a seven-game losing streak. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for Vandy. Luke Kornet and Riley LaChance each scored 12 while Wade Bald... More>>

LSU cruises to 71-60 win over Alabama Saturday, February 7, 2015 9:45 PM EST Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Jordan Mickey scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as LSU ended a two-game losing streak with a 71-60 victory against Alabama in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday. Mickey, who collected his 14th double-double of the season, was 7-of-11 from the field and made a season-high 10 foul shots. Jarell Martin scored 16 points for the Tigers (17-6, 6-4), who never trailed. Tim Quarterman added 15 points, while Keith Hornsby had 10. Alabama (14-9, 4-6), which made only... More>>

Kentucky stays unbeaten, rolls past Alabama 70-55 Saturday, January 31, 2015 10:11 PM EST Updated: LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Karl-Anthony Towns and No. 1 Kentucky shot a season-best 59 percent to stay unbeaten, topping Alabama 70-55 Saturday night and completing a season sweep. Two weeks after romping 70-48 in Tuscaloosa, the Wildcats (21-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) made 24 of 41 from the field to surpass their previous best of 58 percent against Boston University in November. Kentucky also committed just five turnovers while forcing Alabama (13-8, 3-5) into 13 mistakes that resulted in 20... More>>

Alabama offensive coordinator Kiffin returning for 2nd year Saturday, January 24, 2015 4:28 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Lane Kiffin says he's coming back to Alabama for a second season as offensive coordinator. Kiffin had reportedly been a candidate to become offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He and coach Nick Saban issued statements announcing the news. Kiffin says he wanted "to reaffirm my commitment to the University of Alabama, coach Saban, and our team." The former head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Southern California and Tennessee led Alabama to a school-record f... More>>

Reserves lift No. 22 Mississippi State past Alabama 66-50 Sunday, January 18, 2015 6:46 PM EST Updated: STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Kendra Grant and Morgan Williams came off the bench to score 17 and 12 points, respectively, to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 66-50 win over Alabama on Sunday. The defense for the Bulldogs (19-2, 4-2 SEC) was dominant, holding the Crimson Tide (11-9, 0-5) to 30 percent shooting, just 1 of 7 from 3-point range, and forcing 22 turnovers. Another reserve, Martha Alwal, grabbed 10 rebounds, had three steals and blocked three of the seven shots the Bulldogs rejected. ... More>>

Tide tops Tennessee 56-38 Saturday, January 10, 2015 4:09 PM EST Updated: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alabama guard Rodney Cooper scored 17 points and Alabama improved its win streak to six games with a 56-38 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama (12-3, 2-0 SEC) held the Vols (9-5, 1-1) without a field for more than 14 minutes in the second half to overcome a 6-of-22 performance from the perimeter. Alabama guard Ricky Tarrant had 14 points and forward Jimmie Taylor added 13. Josh Richardson had 17 points for Tennessee, which shot 31 percent from the floor. Tennes... More>>

Tide pulls away for 65-44 SEC victory over Texas A&M Wednesday, January 7, 2015 12:54 AM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Ricky Tarrant scored 15 points and Retin Obasohan sparked a decisive second-half run to lead Alabama to a 65-44 victory over Texas AM on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth consecutive game in the league opener for both teams. The Aggies (9-4, 0-1) kept trying to chip away at double-digit deficits but wound up with a season-low in points. Obasohan scored all 12 of his points in the final 10 minutes to help the Tide secure i... More>>

WVU hires UA's Lyons as athletic director Monday, January 5, 2015 2:55 PM EST Updated: MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) - Shane Lyons is West Virginia's new athletic director, leaving his job at Alabama to succeed Oliver Luck. West Virginia President Gordon Gee announced the appointment Monday. Lyons, a Parkersburg native, has been deputy athletic director at Alabama since 2011. His new job begins in February. Luck left last month to become the NCAA's executive vice president for regulatory affairs. Lyons will oversee 18 varsity sports at WVU. The athletic department has 220 employees and a... More>>

Alabama's season marred by vulnerable defense Saturday, January 3, 2015 3:04 PM EST Updated: NEW ORLEANS, LA. (AP)--Defense let Alabama down at times after years of powering the Crimson Tide to wins and titles. The result was a team that got caught up in a couple of shootouts, gave up too many big plays and finally succumbed to Ohio State 42-35 in the playoff semifinals Thursday night in New Orleans. With Lane Kiffin's offense piling up yards and points, this wasn't vintage Alabama, except for the winning and contending. Tide coach Nick Saban's team fell short of the national champio... More>>

Tarrant's 24 points leads Alabama past UCLA, 56-50 Sunday, December 28, 2014 9:12 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Ricky Tarrant scored a season-high 24 points to lead Alabama to a 56-50 victory over UCLA on Sunday night for the Bruins' third straight loss. Levi Randolph hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 33 seconds to help the Crimson Tide (9-3) seal its third win in a row. Bryce Alford led the Bruins (8-5) with 16 points but missed two 3-pointers over the final 38 seconds. The Tide had a 12-point halftime lead wiped out in the final minutes before clinching the win at the line. ... More>>

Sugar Bowl's bargain tickets Friday, December 26, 2014 10:25 AM EST Updated: NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) - Tickets to the Alabama Crimson Tide's national semifinal matchup against the Ohio State Buckeye's may not be as high-priced as you think. At the least, the Sugar Bowl's secondary market is friendlier than for Alabama's recent national championship games, suggesting that fans are either tapped out or saving their money for a possible title game appearance Jan. 12. Several online brokers have Sugar Bowl tickets available about a quarter to a third below market rates. A fe... More>>

Rain hampering probe of fire at NFL player's home Wednesday, December 24, 2014 1:03 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Rainy weather is slowing down investigators probing a fire that burned the Alabama mansion of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain. Investigators were back at the scene of the fire at Lake Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, but a spokesman says rain is making the search for clues more difficult. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are trying to determine what caused a fire that gutted McClain's home north of Tuscaloosa. The house was o... More>>

Alabama survives scare; beats Appalachian State 60-59 Sunday, December 21, 2014 9:31 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Michael Kessens scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Alabama hold off Appalachian State 60-59 on Sunday. Kessens' basket at the 2:34 mark gave Alabama a 60-56 lead. Dustin Clarke answered with a 3-pointer with 1:56 left to pull Appalachian State within one, but Frank Eaves' contested 3-pointer with 2 seconds left hit off the side of the backboard. Levi Randolph had 14 points for Alabama (8-3). Ricky Tarrant added 11 points and Jimmie Taylor had seven blocks... More>>

Tide's big run tops Tennessee Tech 65-53 Saturday, December 13, 2014 11:53 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Rodney Cooper scored a game-high 23 points and Levi Randolph chipped in with 10 points and five assists to lead Alabama to a 65-53 victory over Tennessee Tech Saturday night. It was a closely contested game until, with the score tied at 43-43 with 13:50 left, the Crimson Tide outscored the Golden Eagles 22-10 to win going away. The final score matched Alabama's largest lead of the game. Tennessee Tech (5-3) scored the first six points of the game and built a 25-12 lead... More>>

Court reinstates suit against Saban's daughter Friday, December 12, 2014 4:03 PM EST Updated: MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court is reinstating a lawsuit filed against the daughter of University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. The justices ruled Friday that a judge in Tuscaloosa was wrong to dismiss the lawsuit against Kristen Saban. The Supreme Court says Sarah Grimes should get to pursue her lawsuit claiming Kristen Saban injured her during a fight after a night of drinking in August 2010. Evidence showed the two were sorority sisters but got into a brawl over a... More>>

Alabama's Amari Cooper wins Biletnikoff Award Thursday, December 11, 2014 9:17 PM EST Updated: LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Alabama's Amari Cooper has won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's outstanding receiver. Cooper was presented with the award Thursday night during the College Football Awards Show at Disney. Cooper becomes the first Alabama player to win the award. He joins LSU's Josh Reed in 2001 as the only SEC players to win it. Cooper was selected over finalists Rashard Higgins of Colorado State and West Virginia's Kevin White. Oregon State's Brandin Cooks won the award in ... More>>

Bama on top, FSU drops in latest CFP rankings College Football Playoff.jpg Wednesday, December 3, 2014 12:13 AM EST Updated: TCU moved up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, becoming the latest team to jump past undefeated Florida State. More>>

Alabama, Missouri last teams standing in SEC Sunday, November 30, 2014 8:31 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, AL (AP)--The chaotic SEC season comes down to Alabama vs. Missouri with no guarantees beyond that. The powerhouse league is assured of a playoff spot only if the top-ranked Crimson Tide wins Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game in the George Dome. Tide coach Nick Saban says he "would think that somebody in our league qualifies to be one of the better four teams in the country based on the quality of the league and the good teams that we all have to play." Alabama j... More>>

Auburn fires defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson Sunday, November 30, 2014 8:20 PM EST Updated: AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn fired defensive coordinator Ellis Johnson a day after giving up 55 points to rival Alabama. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn announced the firing Sunday following a late-season slide that ended with a 55-44 loss in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers gave up 539 yards to the top-ranked Crimson Tide on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Iron Bowl. They allowed an average of 483 yards and 39 points over their last six SEC games, losing four of them. Auburn's defense made several key... More>>

Tide tops latest AP CFB poll Sunday, November 30, 2014 3:22 PM EST Updated: UNDATED (AP)-- Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing undefeated Florida State in a vote that was about as close as it could get. The Crimson Tide (11-1) received 25 of a possible 59 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,426 points. The Seminoles (12-0) have 29 first-place votes and 1,423 points. The last time the No. 2 team had more first-place votes than the No. 1 team this late in the season was Nov. 25, 1968, when No... More>>

No. 2 Alabama surges past No. 15 Auburn, 55-44 Saturday, November 29, 2014 11:56 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Amari Cooper tied his own school record with 224 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes in No. 2 Alabama's 55-44 comeback victory over No. 15 Auburn on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Iron Bowl. Quarterback Blake Sims and the Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) turned to the Heisman Trophy candidate for touchdowns of 39 and 75 yards in the third quarter. Alabama had already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game against No. 17 Missou... More>>

Tide rolls past Western Carolina 48-14 Saturday, November 22, 2014 8:00 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns and scored a third on a catch, all in the first half, to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 48-14 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (10-1) recovered from a slow start to score the final 31 points in its first game since rising to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. FCS member Western Carolina (7-5) trailed just 17-14 early in the second quarter. Blake Sims was 17 of 25 passing for 222 yards and two touc... More>>

Alabama tops the latest College Football Playoff Poll Tuesday, November 18, 2014 7:48 PM EST Updated: Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and Mississippi State is still in the top four after losing to the Crimson Tide. More>>

No. 7 Duke routs Alabama 90-40 in season opener Sunday, November 16, 2014 10:24 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Elizabeth Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 90-40 rout of Alabama in the season opener on Sunday. Williams is the only returning starter for the Blue Devils (1-0), who are picked to finish second in the ACC. Duke scored 22 of the first 24 points to blow the game open from the start. Rebecca Greenwell added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Duke, while Oderah Chidom had 17 points. The Blue Devils had four players in double digits. Freshman Hanna... More>>

No. 4 Alabama holds off No. 1 Bulldogs 25-20 Saturday, November 15, 2014 8:19 PM EST Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Blake Sims, T.J. Yeldon and No. 4 Alabama's relentless defense delivered on a big stage, and the Crimson Tide held off No. 1 Mississippi State 25-20 on Saturday. The Tide (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 CFP) reasserted itself as a national title contender with a dominant first half and some clutch play in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott and the Bulldogs (9-1, 5-1, No. 1 CFP) kept fighting to keep their first-ever reign going for a sixth week. They couldn't co... More>>

Latest College Football Playoff Poll, Bama still outside top-4 Tuesday, November 11, 2014 9:30 PM EST Updated: Oregon jumps undefeated Florida State and moves into second in the College Football Playoff rankings while TCU takes over the fourth spot. More>>

Tide beats LSU in OT 20-13 Sunday, November 9, 2014 12:24 AM EST Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Alabama Crimson tide kicked a last second field goal to tie LSU in regulation, and then won by a touchdown in overtime.The Tide doing so in a big night for Amari Cooper, who broke Alabama's school record for career yards receiving with a 23-yard touchdown catch. Cooper also set the Crimson Tide's single-season marks for receptions and yards receiving Saturday night, Cooper's touchdown catch in the second quarter gave him 2,940 yards receiving, eclipsing the mark of... More>>

Cooper sets Alabama season yards receiving record Saturday, November 8, 2014 9:18 PM EST Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Alabama junior Amari Cooper has broken Julio Jones' 2010 school record for yards receiving in a season. Cooper turned a short pass into a 9-yard gain in the first quarter Saturday night at LSU, giving him 1,141 yards this season. He entered the game just a yard behind Jones' mark of 1,133. With the catch, Cooper also pulled within 47 yards of eclipsing D.J. Hall's career Crimson Tide yards receiving mark of 2,923. Cooper also entered the game needing eight more catches... More>>

AP source: LSU's Robinson suspended vs. Alabama Saturday, November 8, 2014 7:54 PM EST Updated: BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says LSU cornerback Rashard Robinson is suspended and will miss Saturday night's game against fourth-ranked Alabama. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Robinson's suspension and the reason for it has not been announced. It also is not known if it will last beyond one game. Robinson has started the past six games for 14th-ranked LSU. This season he has been credited with 17 tackles, including o... More>>

No. 3 Tide still seeking dominant road performance Sunday, October 26, 2014 4:00 PM EDT Updated: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Alabama is a team with two different personalities. At home, the third-ranked Crimson Tide is as dominant as ever. On the road, Alabama's a bit more vulnerable. That pattern nearly ended Saturday when Alabama grabbed a 27-0 lead at Tennessee. Then Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) became too comfortable and allowed Tennessee (3-5, 0-4) to make a game of it before the Tide closed out a 34-20 victory. Alabama has won its four home games by an average margin of 40.3 points. Alabama ... More>>

Miss State, FSU, Alabama, Auburn in AP poll top 4 Sunday, October 26, 2014 4:00 PM EDT Updated: (UNDATED) AP--Mississippi's first loss of the season dropped the Rebels four spots in The Associated Press college football poll to No. 7 and left Mississippi State, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn in the top four as the College Football Playoff selection committee prepares its first rankings. No. 1 Mississippi State (46 first-place votes) and No. 2 Florida State (14) are the only unbeaten team left in the Big Five conferences. Alabama, which lost 23-17 at Ole Miss earlier this month, moved... More>>

Cooper leads No. 4 Alabama past Tennessee, 34-20 Sports - Tennessee Vols Saturday, October 25, 2014 11:15 PM EDT Updated: KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amari Cooper caught nine passes for a school-record 224 yards and scored two touchdowns to help No. 4 Alabama beat Tennessee 34-20 on Saturday night for its eighth consecutive victory in the series. This game marked a return to Neyland Stadium for Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who coached Tennessee in 2009 and angered Volunteers fans by leaving for Southern California after only one season. Kiffin's offense produced touchdowns on four of its first five ser... More>>

SEC is 1st conference to put 4 in top 5 of AP poll Sunday, October 19, 2014 4:06 PM EDT Updated: UNDATED (AP)--The Southeastern Conference has reached a new milestone in The Associated Press college football poll, becoming the first league to place four teams in the top five - all from the western division. Mississippi State stayed No. 1 after a weekend off. The Atlantic Coast Conference's Florida State held its ground at No. 2 after beating then-No. 5 Notre Dame 31-27. Mississippi remains No. 3. Alabama jumped three spots to No. 4 after a 59-0 victory against Texas AM. Auburn moved up a... More>>

Tide steamrolls Texas A & M 59-0 Saturday, October 18, 2014 8:14 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Blake Sims passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 43-yard run while leading No. 7 Alabama to 35 second-quarter points and a 59-0 pummeling of No. 21 Texas AM on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shut down the nation's No. 4 offense and dominated a game that had produced two straight thrillers. Led by Sims, T.J. Yeldon and Amari Cooper, Alabama outgained the Aggies 602-172. Texas AM (5-3, 2-3) has lost its past three games,... More>>

Ole Miss upsets 'Bama 23-17 Saturday, October 4, 2014 8:50 PM EDT Updated: OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Bo Wallace threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, and No. 11 Mississippi rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to stun No. 3 Alabama 23-17 on Saturday. Ole Miss (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) has won five games to start the season for the first time since 1962 and ended a 10-game losing streak against the Tide. The Rebels trailed 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but pulled even on Wallace's 34-yard touchdown pass to Vinc... More>>

East Carolina, Mississippi State crack AP's Top 25 Sunday, September 21, 2014 11:02 PM EDT Updated: UNDATED (AP) - The new Associated Press college football poll is out, and there are a couple unfamiliar names on the list. East Carolina is ranked for the first time since 2008, and Mississippi State moved into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons after breaking a long losing streak against LSU. The Pirates are No. 23 after a record-setting 70-41 victory against North Carolina. Mississippi State is No. 14 after beating LSU 34-29 on Saturday. Florida State remains No. 1 after escaping ... More>>

Blake Sims, No. 3 Alabama top Florida 42-21 Saturday, September 20, 2014 9:38 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Blake Sims recorded Alabama's second-best passing day with 445 yards and the third-ranked Crimson Tide overcame a sloppy performance to beat Florida 42-21 on Saturday. The Tide (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) committed four turnovers that turned into 21 points for the Gators (2-1, 1-1), who still couldn't handle the Sims-to-Amari Cooper connection. Sims threw touchdown passes of 87 yards to Kenyan Drake on the opening play and 79 to Cooper later in the first quarter... More>>

Sims, Coker lead Tide over FAU 41-0 Saturday, September 6, 2014 5:03 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Blake Sims had 214 passing yards and Jake Coker threw for 202 to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 41-0 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday in a game halted by lightning. Both quarterbacks got a chance to stake a claim to the starting job for the Crimson Tide (2-0) in a one-sided game. Both schools agreed to end the game with 7:53 left. Sims passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in his second straight start and didn't play in the fourth quarter. He was 11-of-13 passing... More>>

Sims starts and finishes Tide win over West Virginia 33-23 Saturday, August 30, 2014 8:27 PM EDT Updated: ATLANTA (AP) - Blake Sims was good enough to finish his first start at quarterback for Alabama, getting plenty of help from Amari Cooper, T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry, and the second-ranked Crimson Tide held off West Virginia 33-23 Saturday. Sims was 24-for-33 for 250 yards and added 42 running, playing the entire game. The fifth-year senior beat out Florida State transfer Jake Coker for the start. Tide coach Nick Saban had suggested both quarterbacks would play, but Sims never came out. Ye... More>>

Tide, Tigers in AP's top 10 Sunday, August 17, 2014 8:00 PM EDT Updated: MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama and Auburn are no strangers to going into seasons ranked in the top 10 - just not at the same time. The second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tigers shared that lofty preseason billing in the Associated Press ranking Sunday for the first time since 1995 and only the fourth time in the storied rivalry. The only other times it happened were in 1964 and 1975. Both of those involved likely the most revered coaches in the respective programs' history - Alabama's Paul... More>>

Tide's Reed arrested for DUI Sunday, July 13, 2014 5:42 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police say Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Tuscaloosa police say Reed was stopped early Sunday after hitting another car while both backed out of parking spots. Police say Reed drove a 2011 Dodge Charger toward the parking lot's exit before he was pulled over. A police department news release said the 21-year-old junior college transfer's blood alcohol level registered as .13 percent. The legal limit in Ala... More>>

'Bama RB Kenyan Drake Arrested Saturday, July 5, 2014 8:00 PM EDT Updated: TUSCALOOSA,AL (NBCSports.com)--Imagine that; the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker set back to double zeroes shortly after the end of a holiday. Anyway, the latest college football player to reset the arrest clock is Alabama’s Kenyan Drake, who al.com reports was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with one count of obstructing government operations. What exactly led to that rather odd charge is unclear.Alabama officials have yet to publicly comment on Drake’s situation. In 2013, Drake ... More>>

Third Saturday in October Survives Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2014 10:44 PM EDT Updated: BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has decided to stick with its current football scheduling format of eight league games and a permanent non-division rival. The conference's presidents and chancellors approved the schedule format Sunday at a special meeting in Atlanta. The one change to the SEC's schedule format will affect non conference scheduling. Starting in 2016, all SEC teams will be required to play at least one game against a team from one of the other Big 5 conferen... More>>

Saban confirms he's partner in Mercedes dealership Nick Saban confirms he and a partner are working to open a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Birmingham area. More>>

Lady Vols Come Back on 'Bama, 64-54 Sunday, February 16, 2014 8:17 PM EST Updated: No. 10 Tennessee rallied from down by as many as 15 points to beat Alabama for the 40th consecutive time, 64-54, on Sunday at Foster Auditorium. More>>

5-Star freshman Crimson Tide football player arrested Monday, January 20, 2014 8:49 AM EST Updated: A University of Alabama freshman football player who has only been enrolled on campus for 10 days found himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. More>>

Kiffin to join Alabama as offensive coordinator Kiffin spent a week in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month exchanging ideas with coach Nick Saban and his staff and observing Alabama's offense. More>>

Alabama's McCarron keeps pledge with Heisman trip Wednesday, December 11, 2013 4:00 PM EST Updated: The third-ranked Crimson Tide's quarterback, known for national titles and winning 12 times for every loss, gets to see New York for the first time — just the way he wanted. More>>

Alabama: AD Moore resting comfortably at hospital Thursday, March 14, 2013 10:03 PM EDT Updated: University spokeswoman Debbie Lane said Thursday evening that Mal Moore "is resting comfortably and continues to undergo tests required to further evaluate his condition." More>>

Updyke in court for Auburn tree case University of Alabama fan Harvey Updyke and his lawyers are in court for a hearing leading up to his trial on charges of poisoning Auburn University's landmark oak trees. More>>

Alabama holds off Georgia 32-28; BCS title game next AP Saturday, December 1, 2012 9:07 PM EST Updated: Alabama is heading back to the national championship game - by a mere 4 yards. UGA comes up short on final play. Channel 3 Eyewitness Sports is in Atlanta for post-game reaction and highlights. More>>

SEC warns of counterfeit SEC Championship tickets The SEC and the Georgia Dome will be offering a "Ticket Validation Window" at the main box office of the Georgia Dome beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1.

More>>

Chizik: 0-2 Auburn Tigers are 'manning up' Tuesday, September 11, 2012 6:03 PM EDT Updated: The Tigers are floundering after an ugly loss at Mississippi State, leaving them 0-2 for the first time since 2003 and only the second since 1984. More>>

Tyler Wilson's status uncertain for Alabama game Monday, September 10, 2012 4:23 PM EDT Updated: Arkansas coach John L. Smith says quarterback Tyler Wilson still has symptoms from a head injury suffered in Saturday's loss to Louisiana-Monroe, and his status is uncertain for this week's game against No. 1 Alabama. More>>

Saban: Nothing has changed for Alabama after romp Monday, September 3, 2012 7:30 PM EDT Updated: Alabama coach Nick Saban says the only thing that has changed for the second-ranked Crimson Tide is the buzz. More>>

Lacy follows backfield stars at Alabama Thursday, August 30, 2012 12:19 AM EDT Updated: Eddie Lacy is set to make his first start for the second-ranked Crimson Tide Saturday night against No. 8 Michigan. He follows stars Trent Richardson and Mark Ingram, who were national champions and Heisman Trophy finalists in their first seasons as starters. More>>

Michigan RB reaches plea deal, still unknown vs. Alabama Tuesday, August 28, 2012 7:05 PM EDT Updated: Michigan running back Fitz Toussaint agreed to a deal Tuesday to plead guilty to operating a vehicle while visibly impaired, a lesser charge than operating while intoxicated. His status is still unknown for Saturday's season-opener against Alabama More>>

Bama AD Mal Moore Released From Hospital Friday, August 24, 2012 12:02 AM EDT Updated: Alabama athletic director Mal Moore was released from the hospital Thursday. He had been admitted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa Tuesday evening with an irregular heartbeat. More>>

Auburn names Frazier starting quarterback Thursday, August 23, 2012 7:31 PM EDT Updated: Tigers coach Gene Chizik said Thursday in a statement that Kiehl Frazier won the battle with Clint Moseley that started in the spring. Chizik says the Tigers "expect Kiel to be a leader for this team and to continue to work hard every day." More>>

Alabama AD hospitalized for irregular heartbeat Wednesday, August 22, 2012 6:55 PM EDT Updated: Alabama athletic director Mal Moore was admitted Tuesday evening to DCH Regional Medical Center as a precaution, and doctors said Wednesday test results were normal and he should be released soon. More>>

Alabama awards Carson Tinker scholarship Tuesday, August 21, 2012 10:19 PM EDT Updated: Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Tuesday former walk-on long-snapper Carson Tinker, who was thrust into the spotlight by last April's tornadoes, is getting a full football scholarship More>>

Alabama self-reports 27 secondary violations Wednesday, August 15, 2012 1:32 PM EDT Updated: Alabama self-reported 27 secondary rules violations to the NCAA over the past 13 months, including six by the men's basketball staff and four involving football. More>>

Alabama WR Chris Black to have shoulder surgery Thursday, August 9, 2012 10:51 PM EDT Updated: Alabama freshman wide receiver Chris Black will have shoulder surgery and miss 3-4 months. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Black was injured in Sunday's open practice at Bryant-Denny Stadium. More>>

AP Source: Browns sign RB Trent Richardson Monday, July 23, 2012 11:49 PM EDT Updated: A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have signed rookie running back Trent Richardson to a four-year, $20.5 million contract. More>>

Barrett Jones moves front-and-center for Tide offense Monday, July 23, 2012 7:29 PM EDT Updated: After winning the Outland Trophy in 2011 as the nation's best offensive tackle, Alabama's Barrett Jones will move to center in 2012, and the transition hasn't been that difficult. More>>

Saban proposes Penn State tax to benefit kids Thursday, July 19, 2012 6:51 PM EDT Updated: The Alabama coach didn't go into details of how a tax would be implemented, but said Thursday at the Southeastern Conference media days such a move to benefit victims would have a positive affect rather than punishing those who didn't have anything to do with the Jerry Sandusky case. More>>

Saban: 'Bama vets know traps of trying to repeat Thursday, July 19, 2012 6:45 PM EDT Updated: Winning two national championships in three years gives Alabama veterans some perspective on how to handle attempts to repeat. More>>

SEC reveals TV schedules for first three weeks of 2012 season Monday, July 16, 2012 8:04 PM EDT Updated: Tennessee's rivalry game against Florida on September 15 will not be televised by CBS for the first time since the network signed a contract with the conference More>>

LSU, Bama lead All-SEC preseason coaches rosters Thursday, July 12, 2012 6:58 PM EDT Updated: Defending national champion Alabama and defending Southeastern Conference champion LSU each have 11 players on the 2012 Southeastern Conference pre-season Coaches All-SEC rosters, which where released by the league Thursday. More>>

Pancake named SEC Female Athlete of the Year Thursday, June 28, 2012 4:37 PM EDT Updated: The recent Alabama graduate who sank the putt that clinched the Crimson Tide's first-ever national championship was named the SEC's Female Athlete of the Year Thursday. Kentucky basketball player Anthony Davis received the male honors. More>>

Pancake splits matches, US leads 4-2 at Curtis Cup Friday, June 8, 2012 9:55 PM EDT Updated: University of Alabama golfer and Chatanooga native Brooke Pancake teed it up during Friday's first day of play at the 2012 Curtis Cup matches at The Nairn Golf Club in Nairn, Scotland. More>>

Alabama win's NCAA women's softball title Thursday, June 7, 2012 1:31 PM EDT Updated: Jackie Traina threw a five-hitter and delivered a key RBI single, and Alabama became the first Southeastern Conference team to win a NCAA softball title, beating Oklahoma 5-4 in the final game of a best-of-three series that ended early Thursday. More>>

'Bama beats Oklahoma 8-6, forces Game 3 of WCWS Tuesday, June 5, 2012 11:21 PM EDT Updated: Jackie Traina and Amanda Locke each had three-run doubles and Alabama forced a decisive third game in the Women's College World Series finals by beating Oklahoma 8-6 on Tuesday night. More>>

Brooke Pancake named top female collegiate golfer Tuesday, June 5, 2012 6:34 PM EDT Updated: Alabama senior and Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake has won the 2012 Honda Sports Award in golf, given annually to the nation's top female collegiate golfer. More>>

Sooners beat Alabama 4-1 in Game 1 of WCWS finals Monday, June 4, 2012 11:45 PM EDT Updated: Keilani Ricketts struck out 12 in a five-hitter and Oklahoma beat Alabama 4-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals. More>>

Pancake chasing title at NCAA Women's Golf Championships Friday, May 25, 2012 12:46 AM EDT Updated: Alabama senior and Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake is tied for second entering Friday's final round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships in Franklin More>>

Alabama pads team lead, Pancake individual leader Wednesday, May 23, 2012 11:52 PM EDT Updated: Alabama grabbed an 11-stroke lead, and Crimson Tide senior Brooke Pancake shot a 2-under 70 on Wednesday to top the individual leaderboard after the second round of the NCAA Division I women's golf championship. More>>

Pancake pushes Alabama into lead at NCAA Championships Tuesday, May 22, 2012 11:52 PM EDT Updated: The Crimson Tide, ranked second nationally by GolfStat, finished with a 2-under 286 led by a 4-under first round from Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake More>>

UGA and Bama win, Lady Vols upset in NCAA softball openers Saturday, May 19, 2012 12:08 AM EDT Updated: Georgia and Alabama softball claim wins in the opening game of their NCAA Regionals, but Tennessee was upset by Miami (Ohio) in a 1-0 loss More>>

Alabama meets West Virginia in 2014 season opener Thursday, May 17, 2012 7:10 PM EDT Updated: National champion Alabama will face West Virginia in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome. The Aug. 30, 2014, game will mark the first meeting between the teams. More>>

QB Phillip Sims leaving Alabama program Friday, April 27, 2012 7:10 PM EDT Updated: Sims said in a statement released Friday by the university that supporting his family in Virginia "needs to be my priority right now." Sims says he hopes to continue his playing career but didn't mention a possible destination. More>>

Richardson first of 4 Alabama players drafted in first round Friday, April 27, 2012 12:17 AM EDT Updated: Alabama's Trent Richardson, Mark Barron, Dre Kirkpatrick and Dont'a Hightower were all selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night More>>

AP Source: Alabama player hospitalized after fight Thursday, April 19, 2012 6:52 PM EDT Updated: Receiver DeAndrew White was being held Thursday at DCH Regional Medical Center, the person told The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither Alabama nor the police have identified the individual. More>>

Tide's Sunseri adapting without coach/dad, Barron Friday, April 13, 2012 10:48 PM EDT Updated: Vinnie Sunseri is trying to replace Alabama All-America safety Mark Barron and adjust to life without having his father at practice every day. More>>

Bama's hard-running Fowler making impression Thursday, April 12, 2012 11:19 PM EDT Updated: The 6-foot-1, 246-pound Jalston Fowler — nicknamed "Nudie" since childhood — has been a mostly unheralded runner for the Crimson Tide, though he did gain 125 yards against Mississippi last season. More>>

Alabama extends Saban's deal, boosts pay Monday, March 26, 2012 5:06 PM EDT Updated: The university's board of trustees approved a two-year extension for Saban on Monday that will run through Jan. 31, 2020. He'll receive $5.32 million in 2012 with a $50,000 raise next year and $100,000 annually after that. More>>

Vandy runs away from Georgia in SEC quarterfinal win Saturday, March 10, 2012 12:58 AM EST Updated: John Jenkins scored 15 points and Vanderbilt overcame a shaky first-half for a comfortable 63-41 victory over Georgia on Friday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. More>>

Barrett Jones shifts to center as Tide opens spring camp Friday, March 9, 2012 11:42 PM EST Updated: Alabama Outland Trophy winner Barrett Jones opened spring practice at a new position — one of many new looks for the defending national champions next season. More>>

Vols to face Ole Miss in SEC quarterfinals on Friday Friday, March 9, 2012 12:27 AM EST Updated: Ole Miss tops Auburn to earn quarterfinal date with Tennessee, Georgia upsets Mississippi State and Alabama survives South Carolina scare on day one of SEC Tournament More>>

Bama's Hightower, Kirkpatrick work out for scouts Wednesday, March 7, 2012 3:47 PM EST Updated: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and linebacker Don't'a Hightower were among the players participating in Round 1 of Alabama's pro day. More>>

Saban: Former Ridgeland star Bowman still suspended Tuesday, March 6, 2012 3:53 PM EST Updated: Former Ridgeland star Michael Bowman remains indefinitely suspended by Alabama head coach Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide prepares to open spring football practice this week. More>>

Alabama survives scare, beats Auburn 55-49 Wednesday, February 29, 2012 10:57 PM EST Updated: JaMychal Green scored six of his 15 points in the final 1:23 to help Alabama survive for a 55-49 victory over Auburn on Wednesday night, its fourth straight win. More>>

Alabama tops Arkansas to keep pace in SEC Thursday, February 23, 2012 10:04 PM EST Updated: Rodney Cooper scored 17 points Thursday night as depleted Alabama held on for a 79-68 win at Arkansas to stay tied with Tennessee and LSU for fourth in the SEC standings More>>

Auburn's Chizik announces defensive assignments Tuesday, February 21, 2012 11:46 PM EST Updated: Chizik said Tuesday that new hire Willie Martinez will coach secondary, as he did at his previous stops such as Georgia and Oklahoma. More>>

Tide suspends Tony Mitchell for season Monday, February 20, 2012 6:54 PM EST Updated: Alabama coach Anthony Grant has suspended junior forward Tony Mitchell for the rest of the season. More>>

Return of Releford, Steele can't save Tide against Gators Tuesday, February 14, 2012 11:47 PM EST Updated: Patric Young took advantage of Alabama's suspension-depleted frontcourt with 19 points and No. 14 Florida beat the Crimson Tide 61-52 Tuesday night. More>>

Bama's Releford, Steele could play vs Gators Monday, February 13, 2012 6:50 PM EST Updated: Alabama coach Anthony Grant says Trevor Releford and Andrew Steele will "most likely" return from suspension against No. 14 Florida. More>>

Alabama suspends Tony Mitchell indefinitely Monday, February 6, 2012 4:25 PM EST Updated: Grant said Monday the suspension came about because of an accumulation of things and not one incident. He didn't elaborate but says the decision was made after Saturday night's double-overtime win over Mississippi. More>>

Saban, Tide reload witih another top class Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2012 7:30 PM EST Updated: By lunchtime on Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban once again had most of the nation's highest-rated recruiting class locked up on Wednesday More>>

South Carolina upsets Alabama, 56-54 Wednesday, January 25, 2012 11:43 PM EST Updated: Bruce Ellington's driving basket with 1.4 seconds left lifted South Carolina to its first Southeastern Conference victory this season, a 56-54 win over Alabama on Wednesday night. More>>

Auburn to replace poisoned trees if they die Wednesday, January 25, 2012 8:29 PM EST Updated: University spokesman Mike Clardy says President Jay Gogue has accepted a committee's recommendation to move at least one large tree to the site where Auburn fans have long celebrated victories. More>>

Jenkins leads Vandy past Alabama, 69-59 Friday, January 20, 2012 12:03 AM EST Updated: John Jenkins had 20 points and Jeffery Taylor scored 17 to help resurgent Vanderbilt beat Alabama 69-59 Thursday night for its eighth straight win. More>>

Bama announces hiring of Nussmeier, Thompson Wednesday, January 18, 2012 6:45 PM EST Updated: Alabama has hired Doug Nussmeier as offensive coordinator and brought Lance Thompson back to coach outside linebackers. More>>

Ex-Bama star Kirkpatrick arrested on drug charge Tuesday, January 17, 2012 4:06 PM EST Updated: An arrest report on the Manatee County Sheriff's Office web site says Kirkpatrick was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday and charged with possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. He was released on $120 bond. More>>

Auburn QB Trotter not returning for senior season Monday, January 16, 2012 7:08 PM EST Updated: Trotter lost his starting job late in the season but relieved an injured Clint Moseley in the Chick-fil-A Bowl with perhaps his best performance. More>>

Alabama dominates LSU to win BCS championship Monday, January 9, 2012 11:59 PM EST Updated: Jeremy Shelley kicked five field goals and Trent Richardson broke a 34-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter as No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 LSU 21-0 on Monday night - the first shutout in BCS title game history. More>>

AP source: Former Auburn TB Dyer to Arkansas St Monday, January 9, 2012 9:19 PM EST Updated: A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that former Auburn tailback Michael Dyer is transferring to Arkansas State. More>>

Falcons' VanGorder to take over Auburn's defense Updated: Monday, January 9, 2012 4:38 PM EST Updated: Falcons defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder is leaving Atlanta to take the same job at Auburn. More>>

Lucky Les no more: Miles now legit rival to Saban Friday, January 6, 2012 11:43 PM EST Updated: Heading into the BCS championship Monday between the top-ranked Tigers and No. 2 Tide, Miles has shed his Lucky Les nickname and is now viewed as a legitimate and formidable rival to Saban. More>>

AP Source: Auburn grants RB Mike Dyer release Friday, January 6, 2012 4:45 PM EST Updated: A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Auburn has released All-Southeastern Conference tailback Mike Dyer from his scholarship. More>>

Alabama a big winner at Under Armour All-America Game Friday, January 6, 2012 12:22 AM EST Updated: Alabama verbal commitment Amari Cooper shines on the field and picks up two future Crimson Tide teammates at the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night More>>

BCS Notes: No one does college football better than the SEC Thursday, January 5, 2012 4:35 PM EST Updated: For the first time using this format, one league grabbed both spots in the title game, assuring the SEC of at least a share of its sixth straight national championship. More>>

The Game: Tide and Tigers roll into New Orleans Wednesday, January 4, 2012 11:58 PM EST Updated: The Southeastern Conference rivals both arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday to prepare for the first BCS title game ever to feature teams from the same league. More>>

Lose the game, win a title? Maybe for LSU Wednesday, January 4, 2012 4:02 PM EST Updated: LSU and Alabama will play for the BCS national championship, but many voters who cast ballots in the AP Top 25 are not committed to voting the winner of the game No. 1 in the final rankings More>>

Releford, Mitchell, Alabama top Georgia Tech 73-48 Tuesday, January 3, 2012 11:21 PM EST Updated: Trevor Releford scored 17 points, Tony Mitchell added 14 and Alabama coasted to a 73-48 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday night. More>>

Chizik ready to lead Auburn in Chik-Fil-A Bowl Friday, December 30, 2011 3:33 PM EST Updated: Virginia goes for its first postseason win in six years when it faces the Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Eve. More>>

Tide's Jones balances football, faith and school Friday, December 30, 2011 12:35 AM EST Updated: Crimson Tide left tackle Barrett Jones graduated with a 4.0 grade point average in accounting, won the Outland Trophy and has spent his past two spring breaks on mission trips to Haiti. More>>

Releford pushes Alabama past Jacksonville 72-55 Friday, December 30, 2011 12:24 AM EST Updated: Trevor Releford scored 18 points and Tony Mitchell 17 points to lead Alabama to a 72-55 win over Jacksonville Thursday night. More>>

Bama draws both new additions in new SEC schedule Wednesday, December 28, 2011 4:33 PM EST Updated: The 2012 University of Alabama football schedule was finalized Wednesday and includes seven home games and matchups with both first-year SEC schools Texas A&M and Missouri More>>

Bama too much for Jurick, Oklahoma State Thursday, December 22, 2011 1:05 AM EST Updated: Trevor Releford scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help shorthanded Alabama beat former East Ridge star Philip Jurick and Oklahoma State 69-52 Wednesday night. More>>