Crime Stoppers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Top Stories

Crime Stoppers: Credit cards stolen from hiker's vehicle in Hixson Video included

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, three people are apparently driving around looking for opportunities to steal. They preyed on our victim while she was away from her car on a hike in Hixson. Help identify them and earn a cash reward!  

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Two murders from 2017 remain unsolved Video included

Updated:

Chattanooga Police are still trying to find who is responsible for the first and second murders of 2017. 

More>>

Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman Video included

Janet Newman Janet Newman
Updated:

So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.  

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Police seeking suspect in Brainerd Road burglaries Video included

Updated:

Police officers put on their uniforms before they go to work. Well, it looks like our bad guy has a certain outfit he favors for crime. If it rings a bell with you, we have up to $1,000 for your good tip to Crime Stoppers.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: 2014 Murder of Charles Jones Video included

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers tonight, we're trying to solve a four-year-old murder. Police need just a few more pieces of the puzzle to make an arrest and if you can help, you could get a cash reward. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Cachet Peterson Southside murder

Photo Credit: Cachet Peterson Facebook Photo Credit: Cachet Peterson Facebook
Updated:

Investigators are quick to say they do not believe the bar,  the neighborhood or part of town where this happened had anything to do with the awful crime. But, there are certainly more questions than answers. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery in Red Bank

Updated:

In this week's case, our suspect has some things that may set him apart in a crowd: his clothing, his ride, and even the fact he appears to be left handed. If you can help identify him, you could earn free cash and get a potentially dangerous man off the streets.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Horton wanted in Walker Co. hit and run

Updated:

A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Mitchell Horton of Chattanooga. Investigators say he was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Walker County on Tuesday. Help locate him and earn up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Noah Davis missing since summer 2014

Updated:

Summer of 2014 was the last time family and friends saw Noah Davis. They are looking for your help finding out what happened to him, good or bad. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting if you can help resolve this case. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Car burglaries on Lee Highway

Updated:

In this week's case, pictures of some bad guys using stolen credit cards, your chance to earn a reward, and another reminder to "lock it, hide it, or hold it." 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Hixson home hit by three times by burglars

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, a Hixson home was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours. When they came back a third time, though, they left something hat could lead you to reward cash. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal keys, return to use them months later

Updated:

This week's case is from East Ridge. Someone stole keys, then returned four months later to use them. Your good information could lead to Crime Stoppers reward cash to start your new year right. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Suspect missing front teeth steals $1,000 worth of clothing

Updated:

Police need your help identifying this woman who stole merchandise from Old Navy at Northgate Mall. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Theft from Southside car parked inside garage

Updated:

We all know the drill: lock your doors, all of them. That goes for the entry to your house, your garage, and even on the vehicle locked inside. There are people out there looking for any way to take anything you own.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud suspect

Updated:

This week's bad guy is using credit cards and card numbers that do not belong to him, but he is doing it in plain view of some pretty good security cameras.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Home burglary in a Flash t-shirt

Updated:

You can't just put on a superhero shirt and then go do bad things. Well, you can, but you shouldn't. Those comic book stars are fictional, but they're the good guys unlike the man we feature in Crime Stoppers this week. Help find him and earn yourself some reward cash.

More>>

FIRST ON 3

Crime Stoppers: Police release video & photos of liquid attack at CARTA

Updated:

For the first time, investigators are showing the best looks they have of the assailant, at what she was driving, and at her despicable act, as it took place.

More>>

CRIME STOPPERS

UPDATE: CPD make second arrest in Desmond Clay homicide

Updated:

Chattanooga Police have made another arrest in relation to the Desmond Clay murder. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Weekday home burglaries in East Chattanooga

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, we have a home burglary suspect who should be easy to spot. He is tall and slender, rides a bike to commit his crimes, and he has residents in one neighborhood on edge.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Unlocked vehicles burglarized in several neighborhoods

Updated:

A frequent reminder from police, the media, and maybe even your Mom may include: "lock your doors!" This week, striking video that shows you why that and taking your valuables and firearms in for the evening are such important things to make habits of. Bad guys are hitting every vehicle in every neighborhood they can get to. Help police ID them and earn reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hitting ice vending machines

Updated:

Police say this man is robbing ice vending machines in Chattanooga and surrounding towns, and may even be pulling the same crime across state lines. The pictures are nearly as good as our promise of up to $1,000 reward and anonymity for your good tip.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: The unsolved murder of Aisha Bearden

Updated:

A brutal year-old murder remains unsolved and is the focus of this week's Crime Stoppers report. The victim was only 23 years old and was killed in her home on her birthday. Your information could lead to a cash reward and we will never ask for your name.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Seeking Answers in Double Murder

Victims: Thomas Holder (left) and Rayshann Underwood Victims: Thomas Holder (left) and Rayshann Underwood
Updated:

A gruesome discovery, last week, in a cemetery lead to a long and tedious search for clues, but the crime remains unsolved. Two victims were found. They had been shot. Police hope Crime Stoppers cash and the promise of anonymity will lead to answers in their deaths. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: O'Neal Street victim dies from injuries, gunman on the run

Updated:

Chattanooga Police say that Shandar L.Weaver, 39, has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting from O'Neal Street on June 15th. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Felony theft from Ulta and more

Updated:

This week in Crime Stoppers, the suspects are stealing from, among other places, a cosmetics store and little-by-little, they have worked their way into a felony.  

More>>

Crime Stoppers: seeking answers in Marcus Bradfield murder

Updated:

This week in Crime Stoppers, police are working with very few clues in a shooting death.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Bad guy uses fake ID to commit bank fraud

Updated:

The crime we are featuring happened in August, but there is little doubt this guy is pulling the scam somewhere else, right now. Help get him before he assumes your identity. We will have legitimate money as a reward for your good tip. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Murder of Ashley McKenzie Unsolved

Updated:

Police are working a number of leads in the shooting death of Ashley McKenzie, but have yet to make the connections that lead them to the killer. We have up to a $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash and the promise of anonymity to help finally bring her killer to justice.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Gun stolen in car burglary

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers, theft from a vehicle creates not only a mess for the owner, but also a danger for the community. Along with the credit cards, the crooks stole a handgun. Up to $1,000 reward is up for grabs for your good information.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Violent armed robbery at Jenkins Rd. store

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers, this week, it was a violent armed robbery in prime-time at a convenience store on Jenkins Road. There is surveillance video, but not a lot to go on. Maybe you know them. Maybe you have simply seen their vehicle. We are ready to pay for that intel, and we will not ask for your name. Up to $1,000 is on the table for your good info.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Hampton Inn robbery

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers, an overnight desk clerk was robbed early Monday, but we have some pretty good surveillance video of the criminal. If you recognize him, up to $1,000 in reward cash could soon be yours.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Jasmine Akins murder is still unsolved

Updated:

A 19-year old mother was shot and killed more than two years ago and police are still trying to learn who is responsible. There were many witnesses that night, but they may be afraid to tell what they know. Crime Stoppers is the perfect way to keep any bad-actors from learning you came forward with your information and did the right thing.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Glass St. Mini-Mart

Updated:

This week in Crime Stoppers, an overnight burglary at a mini-mart and at least one good look at a suspect that could lead you to a reward. Up to $1,000 is on the table. 

More>>

UPDATE: Man charged with vehicular homicide and DUI pleads guilty

Updated:

A man that was charged with vehicular homicide has pleaded guilty and will serve 10 years in prison. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Still looking for shooter in Alex Freeman's murder

Updated:

Nearly seven months, now, since a violent night in Chattanooga. Several people were shot on the night of July 4th into the 5th and at least one murder remains unsolved. Alex freeman was killed as he celebrated his birthday. We have up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash for information on the driver or the shooter and we will never ask who you are.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Theft from Concrete Business

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers, sometimes thieves go after specialized equipment because they know they can undercut retail and still make a nice profit. That could be on the black market or at the corner yard sale. These two white males who hit up a concrete business could lead you to a hefty cash reward. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Murder of 10-year-old remains unsolved

Updated:

Josh Walden will forever be an innocent 10-year old who went for a bike ride. Whether he was killed in cold-blood or accidentally has not yet been answered or proven, but for the sake of his family, for the community who mourned him, and for the detectives who worked the case, now is the time. Your anonymity and up to $1,000 reward cash should certainly make a call to Crime Stoppers worth your while. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: 16-year old murdered last year

Updated:

He was just a teenager; had his whole life ahead of him. No more. Kentrell's family has remained involved, some people in the community have tried to help, there were even a few eyewitnesses, but their efforts have not yet closed this case.

More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: The murder of Mike Mullens

Updated:

Nearly 8-years ago, a well-known Flintstone business owner was murdered in cold blood. There were few clues then and leads have since dried up. The hope is the passage of time and the offers of anonymity and reward cash may lead to more information coming to light.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Answers sought in Steven Bell murder

Updated:

Chattanooga Police have run out of leads in the murder of Stephen Bell. His body was found under an overpass after he had gone missing in July 2014. He was a senior and veteran and his memory deserves better. Reward cash is on the table. Someone needs to answer for this crime.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Man in reflective vest robs loan store

Updated:

One would think, when wondering what to wear, florescent colors would be a bad choice for a criminal as those items are actually designed to attract the eye. The guy we are looking for didn't care or, didn't think. Whatever the case, that may be the thing that leads you to Crime Stoppers reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed man robs store and snatches purse from 89-year old

Updated:

It was mid-afternoon on a weekday when this week's bad guy stormed into Jack's Bait & Tackle with a big gun and lots of ammo. On his way out, he even snatched the purse from the arm of a seasoned citizen. Since it appears he doesn't have gainful employment during daylight hours, help get him a seat in jail.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed robber shows his face

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers, this week, a man with a gun targeted a convenience store during morning rush hour. Surveillance video shows his face before he donned his disguise and that could lead you to a cash reward. 

More>>

UPDATE: Top 12 Most Wanted Fugitive found with high school senior's motorcycle

Updated:

Robert Corey Ripple was added to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office top 12 Most Wanted list earlier this month. Late Wednesday night he was found on the stolen motorcycle before trying to flee from officers.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Clues sought in shooting of teen on Kirkland Ave.

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, we need your help to find the person who shot into a crowd and hit a teenager late Sunday night. She is in critical condition. Police hope the promise of a reward will shake loose the leads they need to make an arrest. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Theft from vehicles in Lookout Valley

Updated:

It would be bad enough if this week's Crime Stoppers suspect were stealing from cars and trucks under cover of darkness in remote locations. The fact he has been doing it in broad daylight and in busy parking lots signals an other level of brazenness.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: ID thief buys booze and pizza

Updated:

It is all too common, these days: your credit or debit card is still in your possession, but someone is going nuts all over town with your number, spending your-hard earned cash. There are a number of ways crooks can get your information, but thanks to some, at the very least, interesting purchases by this week's bad guy and with your help, we may be able to nab him and pay you reward cash.     

More>>

Crime Stoppers: One-gloved bandits rob home

Updated:

More and more homes are protected by security systems, the quality of which used to be reserved for businesses or shopping malls. In this case, that could lead to jailing two crooks, recovering stolen firearms, and putting up to a thousand dollars Crime Stoppers cash in your pocket.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Tacoa Avenue home burglar caught on camera

Updated:

Technology is a wonderful thing and the availability of inexpensive cameras for home security may lead you to Crime Stoppers reward cash. Also, our suspect's arrest could save the next homeowner the headache of this guy breaking in.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Chattanooga police seeking Marquise Jackson's murderer

Updated:

This week, it is not a convenience store robbery or a shoplifting case. Up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is available if you can help solve the case.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud in Collegedale

Updated:

A man using stolen credit card information racked up nearly $1,500 worth of purchases at a superstore, but the chain is known for having great surveillance cameras. If you recognize the man in these pictures, you could earn yourself up to $1,000 in Crime Stoppers reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Mid-morning burglary from car at gym

Updated:

This week's crime would suggest that hiding your wallet, purse, gifts, or valuables in your trunk, is no longer effective.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Shooter in drive-by that injured one-year-old sought

Garrison Palmer, 1, hit in drive-by shooting. Garrison Palmer, 1, hit in drive-by shooting.
Updated:

When gangs are involved in crimes, loyalty can demand silence among those who know the details. But, when an innocent child is a victim, humanity demands someone take action. If that is you, we will guarantee your anonymity and reward you with Crime Stoppers cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Gambling game leads to armed robbery

Updated:

Up to $1,000 reward is on the line if you can help identify two men who police say used a gambling game to identify their victim before pulling a gun on him to take his money.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Kevin Albert's Murder Unsolved

Updated:

Because this murder could involve gangs, Crime Stoppers is the ideal way to collect information that could bring his killers to justice. There are dangerous people on our streets, and we have up to $1,000 reward cash to help sweep them up and put them behind bars. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Economy Inn armed robbery

Updated:

The video we have of this week's crime is not the clearest, but if you know anything about the incident or the men involved, we have up to $1,000 reward cash on the table. Have a look, then let us hear from you.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Checks Used from Stolen SUV

Updated:

Checks taken from a stolen SUV were used in Ringgold. We have pictures of the suspect and up to $1,000 cash reward if you can shed any light on this crime.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Bandaged Attempted-Bandit

Updated:

If our suspect's injuries were not real, it definitely was not much of a disguise. When he tried to threaten with a weapon, the pharmacist noticed he did not have one. We have some good clear video of him, though and that could lead you to some Crime Stoppers reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Change Machine Vandalized, LOTS of cash Stolen

Updated:

In this week's case, the bad guy went to an awful lot of violent effort for coins and probably small bills, but these machines can hold a lot of money and this place was vacant after a certain hour. Now, we have honest Crime Stoppers reward cash if you can help identify him.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: More Credit Card Fraud

Updated:

This week's case involves a crime we have heard a lot about, lately: a credit card scam. Once again, the card itself was still with its owner. We have a picture of the bad guys and reward cash if you can help police track them down.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Fraud at Computer Store

Updated:

A credit card scheme at a local mall may want to make you get in the habit of checking your bank statement often. There is up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward available if you can identify the criminal in these pictures.

More>>

UPDATE: Viewers help bring St. Jude Dream Home theft suspect into custody

Updated:

Metro Nashville Police picked St. Jude Dream Home theft suspect Carmen Murray Sunday night.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Arson in Red Bank Park

Updated:

There are no pictures of our suspects this week, but the description of at least one of the guys we are seeking is pretty specific. Police believe the duo somehow set fire to at structure at Red Bank's White Oak Park. So, pay attention. You could be close to some free Crime Stoppers reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Duo in a Credit Card Scam

Updated:

Chattanooga Police need your help tracking down two suspects who got away with a $500 Visa card, right in front of a Walmart employee. There is up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward cash if you can identify at least one of the criminal duo.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Duo Breaks into Cars and Steals Credit Cards

Updated:

This week, some decent pictures, a chance for you to get up to $1,000 cash reward for your good information, and a reminder that none of us lives in Mayberry anymore.

More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Murder of Mena Richie

Updated:

The hope in featuring a case like this again and again is that, with the passage of time, people will eventually feel the freedom to speak, whether that is motivated by guilt or a sense of personal safety. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Spending Spree with Stolen Credit Card

Updated:

This Crime Stoppers report serves as a good reminder to not leave your purses or wallets unattended, even at work. A hospital employee left her purse in her office only to return and find someone had gone through it. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Scamming Convenience Stores

Updated:

So often, our featured crimes are the result of armed suspects, especially when we talk about robbing convenience stores. This woman and her accomplices are using the gift of gab to confuse and distract. We have reward cash ready if you can help us stifle their chatter.

More>>

UPDATE - Crime Stoppers: Self-storage burglar switches locks

Chase Singleton arrested for storage unit thefts Chase Singleton arrested for storage unit thefts
Updated:

This week, Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect they are calling "a crafty burglar." He has his entire scheme planned before he rents a unit at a local storage facility. His latest stop was in Hixson.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Attempted Armed Robbery

Updated:

When you see how these guys went into the convenience store in the overnight hours Monday, you know immediately why police want to get them off the streets. The clerks were in the back offices of the Favorite Market on Browns Ferry Road when the duo arrived. 

More>>

Crime Stoppers Mystery: The Death of Simone Couch

Updated:

There is up to $1,000 waiting for your good tip. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Purse Snatched on the Southside

Updated:

Robberies on the street are crimes we can all fight against by being more aware. And we can continue the fight by locking up the crooks who are responsible. This week in Crime Stoppers, your chance to do just that and earn up to a thousand dollars in the process.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Check Into Cash Clerk Robbed and Bound

Updated:

A recent armed robbery left a safe empty and a clerk bound in the back of the store. We have few clues to the bad guy's identity, but there is lots of clear video of him committing the crime. If you have information to help police track him down, a Crime Stoppers reward is waiting.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Downtown mugging in broad daylight

Updated:

A woman was walking downtown at the end of the workday when she was mugged. Because of the area, police were able to spot the criminal on surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Fraud at Target

Updated:

Chattanooga Police say two women used a stolen credit card number to make purchases at Target. The store's surveillance video shows their faces, clearly. This case could earn you some money and maybe even protect you from being the next victim.  

More>>

Crime Stoppers: UTC armed robbery

Updated:

We have two photos to help solve an armed robbery on the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga campus.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Home burglary on South Seminole

Updated:

We have up to $1,000 reward cash if you can help identify these two men who burglarized a house during the middle of a workday on a highly traveled road on Missionary Ridge.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Reward up to $2,000 in Walker Co. cold case

Updated:

Just three days before Christmas in 1994, 54-year old James Harris was found murdered at the end of his Walker County driveway. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 and the Harris family has added an additional $1,000 for information that would lead to answers in this mystery.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: 15 years since the murder of Josh Walden

Updated:

Fifteen years ago, a 10-year old Chattanooga boy who had gone out to ride his bike, was found murdered in the woods near his home. The Hamilton County District Attorney's Cold Case Unit has not given up on bringing the killer to justice.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Sunglasses bandit chooses interesting wardrobe

Updated:

Chester Cheetah of Cheetos fame used to say, "It ain't easy being cheesy." If he had known he would make an appearance on Crime Stoppers, on a suspect's pants no less, he may have said something else entirely.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: First murder of 2015 still unsolved

Victim: Deoauntie Dean Victim: Deoauntie Dean
Updated:

Police hope up to $1,000 cash reward and the Crime Stoppers promise that no one will ever identify the tipster will help them solve Chattanooga's first murder, committed in the first minutes of the new year.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Credit cards stolen from car at church

Updated:

It is pretty low to steal from a car parked at a church, but thanks to some great pictures from security video, this duo could face some secular justice, very quickly. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash and complete anonymity if you can help. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Dallas Nelson Murder

Updated:

There is no statute of limitations on murder. Nor is there on a family's feeling of loss and emptiness afterward. Saturday marks 12 years since Dallas Nelson was killed. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 and your complete anonymity if you help solve this case. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Drive-by Shooting on W 38th Street

Updated:

A noontime shooting in a neighborhood on a weekend. One victim was injured and that was by a stroke of luck because the stage was set for a much more tragic ending. Up to $1,000 is available if you can help us solve this heinous crime. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Skimmer Scam

Suspect 1 Suspect 1
Updated:

We do our best to keep our personal information and credit card numbers to ourselves, but these days, crooks are using inexpensive high-tech gadgets to circumvent all of our efforts. We have pictures of two such guys and we need your help to track them down. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Troy Bodenhamer wanted for numerous thefts

Updated:

Chattanooga Police are on the hunt for a man they say is responsible for several thefts, including theft of a car. He has eluded officers for more than a week and they want him caught and behind bars.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Other Sought in Clark Murder

Updated:

Christopher Walton is charged in the murder of Jordan Clark, but witnesses and police say there were others in the vehicle from which the shots were fired. Help identify them and earn a cash reward. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Success! Armed duo caught in CA

Updated:

Thanks to one phone call, two people accused in armed robberies spanning several weeks are behind bars. Because of our Crime Stoppers reports and your good tips, the duo was caught in California. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Trio robs restaurant manager at gunpoint

Updated:

Three men dressed in black burst through the back door at Firehouse Grill, last week, after closing. They had their guns drawn and violently threatened employees as they stole all of the night's take. If you know something, up to $1,000 could be yours and we will never ask your name. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed duo on the loose

Updated:

For the last month and a half, two suspects have gone around the Chattanooga and North Georgia area robbing store employees at gun point. Several different businesses have been targeted and police say each time it is the same man and woman. We hope the promise of anonymity and up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash will convince you to help end their criminal ways. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed duo strikes again

Updated:

It is a familiar M.O.: a man and woman enter a business posing as customers. One keeps a worker occupied while the male leads a manager to the store safe, at gunpoint. The two have struck numerous, varied businesses over the past four weeks. Crime Stoppers cash is waiting for the person who helps end this crime spree. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Rugged Wearhouse

Updated:

When a gun is involved in a robbery, it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. It could be through a struggle or even accidentally, but this week's duo seems intent to push the odds. Help us get them off the street, and make yourself some Crime Stoppers cash along the way. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Debit card taken from lost wallet

Updated:

It is a mistake that may be as common as using the password 'password,' or using the key code 1-2-3-4. We know we should not keep our PIN anywhere near our debit card, but for convenience, some do. It cost our victim $500, but with Crime Stoppers and your help, we will get her some restitution. Up to $1,000 reward could be yours for good info and we will never ask your identity. More>>

Crime Stoppers: 1981 Murder of Johnnie Mack Salyer

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, a case three decades old. A 27-year old man who was no stranger to police was found stuffed in a barrel in Chickamauga Lake. Up to $1,000 is available for anyone who can help solve this crime. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Make-up Theft from Ulta Stores

Updated:

In this week's Crime Stoppers case, the Chattanooga Police Department needs your help finding three thieves who hit a couple of local beauty stores. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Collegedale armed robbers lie to 911 operator

Updated:

This week's Crime Stoppers case is an armed robbery at a store in Collegedale. That is rare enough in the quiet town, but even more interesting, the two suspects had come with a plan to tell police a story, hoping to send them on a wild goose chase. In store security cameras don't lie, though, and their pictures could lead you to reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: New leads wanted in 2013 homicide

Updated:

In CrimeStoppers, an unsolved murder nearly two years old. A gunman fires into a large crowd outside a popular nightspot after a fourth of July party. Chattanooga police hope someone comes forward, with that crucial bit of information they need.  More>>

Crime Stoppers: Family of Demetrius Davis waits for justice in 2013 homicide

Updated:

This is a case where we know there are people with information out there. This still grieving family is owed some answers. If you have the bit of information to lead investigators the right direction, we have Crime Stoppers cash on the table and you will never have to identify yourself to anyone. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Murder of Teresa Ann Beard Video included

Updated:

Teresa Ann Beard was just 29-years old when she was stabbed and left in the middle of the street to die. Now, nearly 22 years later, police are still trying to figure out who did it. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Help with flat turns to Attempted Armed Robbery

Updated:

This is one of those stories that briefly deflates your faith in humanity. The bad guys tried to take advantage of our victim at a time when he was left helpless by a flat tire, after they had offered to help. Luckily we have pictures which could lead you to Crime Stoppers reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Computers Taken from Memorial Hospital

Updated:

Secure facilities are sometimes not as locked down as advertised, especially if a criminal has the know-how to get around measures in place and the time to pull off a heist. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Man with a Knife Holds Up Convenience Store

Updated:

Highway 58 is a busy street and has been a magnet for business robberies. One way to get control is to round up the bad guys, one by one.This week, we hope surveillance video, the offer of reward cash, and anonymity, will convince you to help police to just that. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Bearded Bandit Robs Red Bank Dollar General with a Knife

Updated:

In this week's case, the suspect uses no disguise. It is a scary armed robbery in Red Bank and we have the pictures and video that could lead you to a reward. Up to $1,000 is available for your good tip. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Checkbook

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, a woman picked up a checkbook she found on the pavement, but instead of trying to find the owner, she decided to go on a shopping spree. Help identify her and go on one of your own with some honest reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbers on the Loose

Updated:

Armed and dangerous, and having already shot two people in a robbery, this duo is on the run. Multiple agencies are searching for two men, they now say are involved in crimes in Georgia and Tennessee in the last 30 days. Up to $1,000 is available for your tip, and we will never ask your identity in Crime Stoppers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: 1996 Murder of Lester Wellington

Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Bill Phillips works on the Lester Wellington file in the cold case office Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Bill Phillips works on the Lester Wellington file in the cold case office
Updated:

It has been almost 20 years since a Chattanooga man was murdered and his case remains unsolved. Lester Wellington's is one of about 120 cold case homicides in Hamilton County. Police hope the promises of anonymity and up to $1,000 reward will get them the key information that will finally put this case to rest. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Brainerd Bi-Lo

Updated:

In January, two armed suspects ordered employees to the ground in a frightening hold-up at a local Bi-Lo.The suspects are still on the run. There is Crime Stoppers cash available if you can help police track them down. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Waffle House Robbery

Updated:

The search is on for a Waffle House robber who may have hit two locations in one morning. In this week's Crime Stoppers report, there are pictures pulled from restaurant surveillance cameras. And, as always there is up to $1,000 reward cash waiting for your good tip. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Pak-Rat Self Storage Theft

Updated:

Self storage units are usually locked down pretty tight.. This week's Crime Stoppers criminal found a way in. Luckily for us, and maybe for your pocketbook, he also found his way in front of surveillance cameras. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Attempted armed robbery at Subway

Updated:

This week in Crime Stoppers, the crook did not get away with any cash, but he certainly meant to and he put a clerk's life in danger by threatening him with a gun. Hopefully, the surveillance pictures will help you help police get him before he succeeds and lead you to a cash reward. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Allen's Stop & Go

Updated:

Not much to go on in this week's Crime Stoppers case, but if you know something or have heard about this robbery, you could come into some easy cash, no questions asked. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Tigermarket Hold-up

Updated:

This week's case is proof that, even with a crime as run-of-the-mill as a convenience store robbery, police investigators do not give up. Have a look and see if you can help us dispense a little justice. As always, there is a Crime Stoppers cash reward available for your good tip.
 More>>

Crime Stoppers: Trio takes TVs from All South Appliance

Updated:

Three guys hit an appliance store twice. Now, there is Crime Stoppers reward cash available if your tip leads police to them. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Couple Murdered 12 Years Ago

Updated:

Michael Robbins and Angela Fuss were last seen on the evening of February 4th, 12 years ago. Four days later, they were found, dead, in their apartment. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Another week, another armed robbery at Subway

Updated:

This may sound familiar: a man walked into a Subway, but he was not after a sandwich.
 More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Hwy 58 Subway

Updated:

A Subway restaurant was robbed, the culprit was interested in much more than take-out. It quick.. too quick, in fact, for a pun about a foot-long or a bag of chips, but we do have his picture and reward cash for your tip. See if you can help solve this week's case in Crime Stoppers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Rossville Blvd. Carjacking

Updated:

There is no surveillance video, this week. We are hoping, somewhere in your world, a big white Chevy pick-up appeared then vanished over just the past couple of days. Point us in the right direction and get yourself some Crime Stoppers reward cash.
 More>>

Crime Stoppers: Cold Case-Mike Mullens

Updated:

Mike Mullens, a pillar of one North Georgia community, was killed in cold blood six years ago. It is long past time to turn up some answers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Gunman Takes Delivery Cash and Pizza

Updated:

He stuck a gun in the delivery person's face, took the cash and the pizza, then ran away. Identify him from our pictures or tell us what you know about this robbery and you could score some cash, just in time for Christmas! More>>

Crime Stoppers: Two Decades Since Harris Murder

Drawing of man seen morning of Harris murder with bruise over left eye Drawing of man seen morning of Harris murder with bruise over left eye
Updated:

This week in Crime Stoppers, your anonymous tip can finally provide closure, dish out justice, and lead you to a payday, in a 20 year old murder case. If you know anything about the killing of James Richard Harris, it is time to do the right thing.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Ten Years Since Gina Muir's Murder

Updated:

Gina Muir had been missing for several months when her remains were discovered near an alley on Chattanooga's Southside.
 More>>

Crime Stoppers: Hwy 58 Kangaroo Hold-up

Updated:

Convenience store robberies are a sad fact of life, but there are a few things about this one that are out of the ordinary and there is some pretty good surveillance video. Someone could quickly recognize our suspect and that may lead you to some Crime Stoppers cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Antonio Taylor's mother pleas for answers

Updated:

Antonio Taylor was shot and killed at a Juandale Trail home over four years ago. His family is still looking for answers. To date, police have not been able to make an arrest. They hope Crime Stoppers reward cash and a promise you will never be asked your identity will shake loose some new clues. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Family Dollar Hold-up

Updated:

The Highway 58 area has become a hotbed for this type of criminal activity: robberies, armed and otherwise. The store featured in this week's case, in particular, has been hit several times. Our suspects did a good job concealing their faces, but if you know anything, we would love to hear from you. Remember, there is reward cash available and we will never ask you to identify yourself.
 More>>

Crime Stoppers: Thief Walks Out with a Pressure Washer

Updated:

The holidays are just around the corner. It is quickly becoming the time of year department stores are bustling with shoppers. There are usually a few thieves in the mix, like this week's Crime Stoppers suspects. They walked out of a department store carrying a huge box that neither of them paid for. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Four Steal Watches in Collegedale Video included

Updated:

In Crime Stoppers this week, would you believe our suspects tried to return items for cash or store credit the same night they had stolen them? It was a smash and grab at Walmart, and they did not much to hide their identities, which could mean reward cash for you.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Wallet Lifted at Bi-Lo Video included

Updated:

We have all done it: gotten in a rush and misplaced our keys or our cell phones or, heaven forbid, our wallets. That happened to this week's Crime Stoppers victim. Thankfully, where she left it is outfitted with video surveillance and gives us pretty good pictures of the person police say made off with it.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Afternoon Home Burglary Video included

Updated:

This homeowner did everything right: locked doors, installed security cameras. It was not enough to keep his house from getting hit. Electronics are gone, but left behind are some clear pictures of the suspects. This is your chance to pick up some reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Lifestyle Center Video included

Updated:

This week, it is an odd theft from a business you would not expect. We just have one picture, but it is a pretty good one. Up to $1,000 up for grabs if you can help us crack this Crime Stoppers case. More>>

Connect with WRCBtv.com

Facebook
Twitter
Android apps
Apple apps
News Tips
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.