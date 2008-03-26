Crime Stoppers: Two murders from 2017 remain unsolved Wednesday, March 28, 2018 7:26 PM EDT Updated: Chattanooga Police are still trying to find who is responsible for the first and second murders of 2017. More>>

Clues sought in 33-year old cold case; the death of Janet Newman Janet Newman Friday, March 23, 2018 5:27 AM EDT Updated: So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.

Crime Stoppers: Police seeking suspect in Brainerd Road burglaries Wednesday, March 14, 2018 7:45 PM EDT Updated: Police officers put on their uniforms before they go to work. Well, it looks like our bad guy has a certain outfit he favors for crime. If it rings a bell with you, we have up to $1,000 for your good tip to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers: 2014 Murder of Charles Jones Wednesday, March 7, 2018 7:50 PM EST Updated: In Crime Stoppers tonight, we're trying to solve a four-year-old murder. Police need just a few more pieces of the puzzle to make an arrest and if you can help, you could get a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: Cachet Peterson Southside murder Photo Credit: Cachet Peterson Facebook Wednesday, March 7, 2018 7:01 PM EST Updated: Investigators are quick to say they do not believe the bar, the neighborhood or part of town where this happened had anything to do with the awful crime. But, there are certainly more questions than answers.

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery in Red Bank Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:26 AM EST Updated: In this week's case, our suspect has some things that may set him apart in a crowd: his clothing, his ride, and even the fact he appears to be left handed. If you can help identify him, you could earn free cash and get a potentially dangerous man off the streets.

Crime Stoppers: Horton wanted in Walker Co. hit and run Wednesday, January 31, 2018 7:41 PM EST Updated: A warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Mitchell Horton of Chattanooga. Investigators say he was the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Walker County on Tuesday. Help locate him and earn up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward.

Crime Stoppers: Noah Davis missing since summer 2014 Wednesday, January 17, 2018 7:06 PM EST Updated: Summer of 2014 was the last time family and friends saw Noah Davis. They are looking for your help finding out what happened to him, good or bad. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting if you can help resolve this case.

Crime Stoppers: Car burglaries on Lee Highway Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:39 PM EST Updated: In this week's case, pictures of some bad guys using stolen credit cards, your chance to earn a reward, and another reminder to "lock it, hide it, or hold it."

Crime Stoppers: Hixson home hit by three times by burglars Wednesday, December 27, 2017 7:25 PM EST Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, a Hixson home was hit by burglars twice in 24 hours. When they came back a third time, though, they left something hat could lead you to reward cash.

Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal keys, return to use them months later Wednesday, December 20, 2017 7:28 PM EST Updated: This week's case is from East Ridge. Someone stole keys, then returned four months later to use them. Your good information could lead to Crime Stoppers reward cash to start your new year right.

Crime Stoppers: Theft from Southside car parked inside garage Wednesday, December 6, 2017 8:20 PM EST Updated: We all know the drill: lock your doors, all of them. That goes for the entry to your house, your garage, and even on the vehicle locked inside. There are people out there looking for any way to take anything you own.

Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud suspect Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:09 PM EST Updated: This week's bad guy is using credit cards and card numbers that do not belong to him, but he is doing it in plain view of some pretty good security cameras.

Crime Stoppers: Home burglary in a Flash t-shirt Wednesday, November 8, 2017 7:48 PM EST Updated: You can't just put on a superhero shirt and then go do bad things. Well, you can, but you shouldn't. Those comic book stars are fictional, but they're the good guys unlike the man we feature in Crime Stoppers this week. Help find him and earn yourself some reward cash.

FIRST ON 3 Crime Stoppers: Police release video & photos of liquid attack at CARTA Wednesday, October 11, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: For the first time, investigators are showing the best looks they have of the assailant, at what she was driving, and at her despicable act, as it took place.

Crime Stoppers: Weekday home burglaries in East Chattanooga Wednesday, September 13, 2017 8:21 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, we have a home burglary suspect who should be easy to spot. He is tall and slender, rides a bike to commit his crimes, and he has residents in one neighborhood on edge.

Crime Stoppers: Unlocked vehicles burglarized in several neighborhoods Thursday, September 7, 2017 8:02 AM EDT Updated: A frequent reminder from police, the media, and maybe even your Mom may include: "lock your doors!" This week, striking video that shows you why that and taking your valuables and firearms in for the evening are such important things to make habits of. Bad guys are hitting every vehicle in every neighborhood they can get to. Help police ID them and earn reward cash.

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hitting ice vending machines Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:07 PM EDT Updated: Police say this man is robbing ice vending machines in Chattanooga and surrounding towns, and may even be pulling the same crime across state lines. The pictures are nearly as good as our promise of up to $1,000 reward and anonymity for your good tip.

Crime Stoppers: The unsolved murder of Aisha Bearden Wednesday, July 12, 2017 9:16 PM EDT Updated: A brutal year-old murder remains unsolved and is the focus of this week's Crime Stoppers report. The victim was only 23 years old and was killed in her home on her birthday. Your information could lead to a cash reward and we will never ask for your name.

Crime Stoppers: Seeking Answers in Double Murder Victims: Thomas Holder (left) and Rayshann Underwood Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:23 AM EDT Updated: A gruesome discovery, last week, in a cemetery lead to a long and tedious search for clues, but the crime remains unsolved. Two victims were found. They had been shot. Police hope Crime Stoppers cash and the promise of anonymity will lead to answers in their deaths.

Crime Stoppers: Felony theft from Ulta and more Wednesday, June 14, 2017 6:52 PM EDT Updated: This week in Crime Stoppers, the suspects are stealing from, among other places, a cosmetics store and little-by-little, they have worked their way into a felony.

Crime Stoppers: seeking answers in Marcus Bradfield murder Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:49 AM EDT Updated: This week in Crime Stoppers, police are working with very few clues in a shooting death.

Crime Stoppers: Bad guy uses fake ID to commit bank fraud Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10:00 PM EDT Updated: The crime we are featuring happened in August, but there is little doubt this guy is pulling the scam somewhere else, right now. Help get him before he assumes your identity. We will have legitimate money as a reward for your good tip.

Crime Stoppers: Murder of Ashley McKenzie Unsolved Wednesday, May 3, 2017 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Police are working a number of leads in the shooting death of Ashley McKenzie, but have yet to make the connections that lead them to the killer. We have up to a $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash and the promise of anonymity to help finally bring her killer to justice.

Crime Stoppers: Gun stolen in car burglary Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:28 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers, theft from a vehicle creates not only a mess for the owner, but also a danger for the community. Along with the credit cards, the crooks stole a handgun. Up to $1,000 reward is up for grabs for your good information.

Crime Stoppers: Violent armed robbery at Jenkins Rd. store Wednesday, March 22, 2017 8:13 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers, this week, it was a violent armed robbery in prime-time at a convenience store on Jenkins Road. There is surveillance video, but not a lot to go on. Maybe you know them. Maybe you have simply seen their vehicle. We are ready to pay for that intel, and we will not ask for your name. Up to $1,000 is on the table for your good info.

Crime Stoppers: Hampton Inn robbery Wednesday, February 15, 2017 6:58 PM EST Updated: In Crime Stoppers, an overnight desk clerk was robbed early Monday, but we have some pretty good surveillance video of the criminal. If you recognize him, up to $1,000 in reward cash could soon be yours.

Crime Stoppers: Jasmine Akins murder is still unsolved Wednesday, February 8, 2017 7:21 PM EST Updated: A 19-year old mother was shot and killed more than two years ago and police are still trying to learn who is responsible. There were many witnesses that night, but they may be afraid to tell what they know. Crime Stoppers is the perfect way to keep any bad-actors from learning you came forward with your information and did the right thing.

Crime Stoppers: Burglary at Glass St. Mini-Mart Wednesday, February 1, 2017 7:23 PM EST Updated: This week in Crime Stoppers, an overnight burglary at a mini-mart and at least one good look at a suspect that could lead you to a reward. Up to $1,000 is on the table.

Crime Stoppers: Still looking for shooter in Alex Freeman's murder Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:09 PM EST Updated: Nearly seven months, now, since a violent night in Chattanooga. Several people were shot on the night of July 4th into the 5th and at least one murder remains unsolved. Alex freeman was killed as he celebrated his birthday. We have up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash for information on the driver or the shooter and we will never ask who you are.

Crime Stoppers: Theft from Concrete Business Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:45 PM EST Updated: In Crime Stoppers, sometimes thieves go after specialized equipment because they know they can undercut retail and still make a nice profit. That could be on the black market or at the corner yard sale. These two white males who hit up a concrete business could lead you to a hefty cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: Murder of 10-year-old remains unsolved Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:25 PM EST Updated: Josh Walden will forever be an innocent 10-year old who went for a bike ride. Whether he was killed in cold-blood or accidentally has not yet been answered or proven, but for the sake of his family, for the community who mourned him, and for the detectives who worked the case, now is the time. Your anonymity and up to $1,000 reward cash should certainly make a call to Crime Stoppers worth your while.

Crime Stoppers: 16-year old murdered last year Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:15 PM EST Updated: He was just a teenager; had his whole life ahead of him. No more. Kentrell's family has remained involved, some people in the community have tried to help, there were even a few eyewitnesses, but their efforts have not yet closed this case.

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: The murder of Mike Mullens Thursday, December 15, 2016 4:53 PM EST Updated: Nearly 8-years ago, a well-known Flintstone business owner was murdered in cold blood. There were few clues then and leads have since dried up. The hope is the passage of time and the offers of anonymity and reward cash may lead to more information coming to light.

Crime Stoppers: Answers sought in Steven Bell murder Thursday, December 15, 2016 4:45 PM EST Updated: Chattanooga Police have run out of leads in the murder of Stephen Bell. His body was found under an overpass after he had gone missing in July 2014. He was a senior and veteran and his memory deserves better. Reward cash is on the table. Someone needs to answer for this crime.

Crime Stoppers: Man in reflective vest robs loan store Wednesday, November 16, 2016 8:19 PM EST Updated: One would think, when wondering what to wear, florescent colors would be a bad choice for a criminal as those items are actually designed to attract the eye. The guy we are looking for didn't care or, didn't think. Whatever the case, that may be the thing that leads you to Crime Stoppers reward cash.

Crime Stoppers: Armed man robs store and snatches purse from 89-year old Wednesday, November 2, 2016 7:04 PM EDT Updated: It was mid-afternoon on a weekday when this week's bad guy stormed into Jack's Bait & Tackle with a big gun and lots of ammo. On his way out, he even snatched the purse from the arm of a seasoned citizen. Since it appears he doesn't have gainful employment during daylight hours, help get him a seat in jail.

Crime Stoppers: Armed robber shows his face Wednesday, October 26, 2016 11:56 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers, this week, a man with a gun targeted a convenience store during morning rush hour. Surveillance video shows his face before he donned his disguise and that could lead you to a cash reward.

UPDATE: Top 12 Most Wanted Fugitive found with high school senior's motorcycle Thursday, October 20, 2016 5:20 PM EDT Updated: Robert Corey Ripple was added to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office top 12

Crime Stoppers: Clues sought in shooting of teen on Kirkland Ave. Wednesday, October 19, 2016 6:44 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, we need your help to find the person who shot into a crowd and hit a teenager late Sunday night. She is in critical condition. Police hope the promise of a reward will shake loose the leads they need to make an arrest. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Theft from vehicles in Lookout Valley Tuesday, October 18, 2016 10:01 PM EDT Updated: It would be bad enough if this week's Crime Stoppers suspect were stealing from cars and trucks under cover of darkness in remote locations. The fact he has been doing it in broad daylight and in busy parking lots signals an other level of brazenness. More>>

Crime Stoppers: ID thief buys booze and pizza Wednesday, October 12, 2016 10:33 PM EDT Updated: It is all too common, these days: your credit or debit card is still in your possession, but someone is going nuts all over town with your number, spending your-hard earned cash. There are a number of ways crooks can get your information, but thanks to some, at the very least, interesting purchases by this week's bad guy and with your help, we may be able to nab him and pay you reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: One-gloved bandits rob home Wednesday, October 5, 2016 7:36 PM EDT Updated: More and more homes are protected by security systems, the quality of which used to be reserved for businesses or shopping malls. In this case, that could lead to jailing two crooks, recovering stolen firearms, and putting up to a thousand dollars Crime Stoppers cash in your pocket. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Tacoa Avenue home burglar caught on camera Thursday, September 29, 2016 7:46 AM EDT Updated: Technology is a wonderful thing and the availability of inexpensive cameras for home security may lead you to Crime Stoppers reward cash. Also, our suspect's arrest could save the next homeowner the headache of this guy breaking in. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Chattanooga police seeking Marquise Jackson's murderer Wednesday, September 14, 2016 7:57 PM EDT Updated: This week, it is not a convenience store robbery or a shoplifting case. Up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is available if you can help solve the case. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud in Collegedale Wednesday, September 7, 2016 9:51 PM EDT Updated: A man using stolen credit card information racked up nearly $1,500 worth of purchases at a superstore, but the chain is known for having great surveillance cameras. If you recognize the man in these pictures, you could earn yourself up to $1,000 in Crime Stoppers reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Shooter in drive-by that injured one-year-old sought Garrison Palmer, 1, hit in drive-by shooting. Wednesday, August 17, 2016 7:16 PM EDT Updated: When gangs are involved in crimes, loyalty can demand silence among those who know the details. But, when an innocent child is a victim, humanity demands someone take action. If that is you, we will guarantee your anonymity and reward you with Crime Stoppers cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Gambling game leads to armed robbery Thursday, August 11, 2016 12:04 AM EDT Updated: Up to $1,000 reward is on the line if you can help identify two men who police say used a gambling game to identify their victim before pulling a gun on him to take his money. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Kevin Albert's Murder Unsolved Wednesday, August 3, 2016 7:05 PM EDT Updated: Because this murder could involve gangs, Crime Stoppers is the ideal way to collect information that could bring his killers to justice. There are dangerous people on our streets, and we have up to $1,000 reward cash to help sweep them up and put them behind bars. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Economy Inn armed robbery Wednesday, July 27, 2016 10:06 PM EDT Updated: The video we have of this week's crime is not the clearest, but if you know anything about the incident or the men involved, we have up to $1,000 reward cash on the table. Have a look, then let us hear from you. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Checks Used from Stolen SUV Wednesday, June 29, 2016 7:05 PM EDT Updated: Checks taken from a stolen SUV were used in Ringgold. We have pictures of the suspect and up to $1,000 cash reward if you can shed any light on this crime. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Bandaged Attempted-Bandit Wednesday, June 22, 2016 6:57 PM EDT Updated: If our suspect's injuries were not real, it definitely was not much of a disguise. When he tried to threaten with a weapon, the pharmacist noticed he did not have one. We have some good clear video of him, though and that could lead you to some Crime Stoppers reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Change Machine Vandalized, LOTS of cash Stolen Friday, June 10, 2016 7:41 PM EDT Updated: In this week's case, the bad guy went to an awful lot of violent effort for coins and probably small bills, but these machines can hold a lot of money and this place was vacant after a certain hour. Now, we have honest Crime Stoppers reward cash if you can help identify him. More>>

Crime Stoppers: More Credit Card Fraud Wednesday, June 1, 2016 7:06 PM EDT Updated: This week's case involves a crime we have heard a lot about, lately: a credit card scam. Once again, the card itself was still with its owner. We have a picture of the bad guys and reward cash if you can help police track them down. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Fraud at Computer Store Wednesday, May 18, 2016 6:54 PM EDT Updated: A credit card scheme at a local mall may want to make you get in the habit of checking your bank statement often. There is up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward available if you can identify the criminal in these pictures. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Arson in Red Bank Park Wednesday, May 11, 2016 6:32 PM EDT Updated: There are no pictures of our suspects this week, but the description of at least one of the guys we are seeking is pretty specific. Police believe the duo somehow set fire to at structure at Red Bank's White Oak Park. So, pay attention. You could be close to some free Crime Stoppers reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Duo in a Credit Card Scam Wednesday, May 4, 2016 6:52 PM EDT Updated: Chattanooga Police need your help tracking down two suspects who got away with a $500 Visa card, right in front of a Walmart employee. There is up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward cash if you can identify at least one of the criminal duo. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Duo Breaks into Cars and Steals Credit Cards Wednesday, April 20, 2016 6:56 PM EDT Updated: This week, some decent pictures, a chance for you to get up to $1,000 cash reward for your good information, and a reminder that none of us lives in Mayberry anymore. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Murder of Mena Richie Wednesday, March 30, 2016 7:16 PM EDT Updated: The hope in featuring a case like this again and again is that, with the passage of time, people will eventually feel the freedom to speak, whether that is motivated by guilt or a sense of personal safety. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Spending Spree with Stolen Credit Card Wednesday, March 23, 2016 7:17 PM EDT Updated: This Crime Stoppers report serves as a good reminder to not leave your purses or wallets unattended, even at work. A hospital employee left her purse in her office only to return and find someone had gone through it. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Scamming Convenience Stores Wednesday, March 16, 2016 7:00 PM EDT Updated: So often, our featured crimes are the result of armed suspects, especially when we talk about robbing convenience stores. This woman and her accomplices are using the gift of gab to confuse and distract. We have reward cash ready if you can help us stifle their chatter. More>>

UPDATE - Crime Stoppers: Self-storage burglar switches locks Chase Singleton arrested for storage unit thefts Friday, March 11, 2016 5:17 PM EST Updated: This week, Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect they are calling "a crafty burglar." He has his entire scheme planned before he rents a unit at a local storage facility. His latest stop was in Hixson. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Attempted Armed Robbery Wednesday, March 9, 2016 7:04 PM EST Updated: When you see how these guys went into the convenience store in the overnight hours Monday, you know immediately why police want to get them off the streets. The clerks were in the back offices of the Favorite Market on Browns Ferry Road when the duo arrived. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Purse Snatched on the Southside Wednesday, February 24, 2016 11:43 PM EST Updated: Robberies on the street are crimes we can all fight against by being more aware. And we can continue the fight by locking up the crooks who are responsible. This week in Crime Stoppers, your chance to do just that and earn up to a thousand dollars in the process. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Check Into Cash Clerk Robbed and Bound Wednesday, February 17, 2016 7:29 PM EST Updated: A recent armed robbery left a safe empty and a clerk bound in the back of the store. We have few clues to the bad guy's identity, but there is lots of clear video of him committing the crime. If you have information to help police track him down, a Crime Stoppers reward is waiting. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Downtown mugging in broad daylight Thursday, February 11, 2016 6:22 AM EST Updated: A woman was walking downtown at the end of the workday when she was mugged. Because of the area, police were able to spot the criminal on surveillance video from surrounding businesses. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Fraud at Target Wednesday, January 27, 2016 7:12 PM EST Updated: Chattanooga Police say two women used a stolen credit card number to make purchases at Target. The store's surveillance video shows their faces, clearly. This case could earn you some money and maybe even protect you from being the next victim. More>>

Crime Stoppers: UTC armed robbery Wednesday, January 20, 2016 10:08 PM EST Updated: We have two photos to help solve an armed robbery on the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga campus. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Home burglary on South Seminole Wednesday, January 13, 2016 8:18 PM EST Updated: We have up to $1,000 reward cash if you can help identify these two men who burglarized a house during the middle of a workday on a highly traveled road on Missionary Ridge. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Reward up to $2,000 in Walker Co. cold case Wednesday, December 23, 2015 7:18 PM EST Updated: Just three days before Christmas in 1994, 54-year old James Harris was found murdered at the end of his Walker County driveway. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 and the Harris family has added an additional $1,000 for information that would lead to answers in this mystery. More>>

Crime Stoppers: 15 years since the murder of Josh Walden Wednesday, December 9, 2015 9:48 PM EST Updated: Fifteen years ago, a 10-year old Chattanooga boy who had gone out to ride his bike, was found murdered in the woods near his home. The Hamilton County District Attorney's Cold Case Unit has not given up on bringing the killer to justice. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Sunglasses bandit chooses interesting wardrobe Wednesday, December 2, 2015 7:58 PM EST Updated: Chester Cheetah of Cheetos fame used to say, "It ain't easy being cheesy." If he had known he would make an appearance on Crime Stoppers, on a suspect's pants no less, he may have said something else entirely. More>>

Crime Stoppers: First murder of 2015 still unsolved Victim: Deoauntie Dean Wednesday, November 18, 2015 5:22 PM EST Updated: Police hope up to $1,000 cash reward and the Crime Stoppers promise that no one will ever identify the tipster will help them solve Chattanooga's first murder, committed in the first minutes of the new year. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Credit cards stolen from car at church Thursday, November 5, 2015 9:41 AM EST Updated: It is pretty low to steal from a car parked at a church, but thanks to some great pictures from security video, this duo could face some secular justice, very quickly. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash and complete anonymity if you can help. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Dallas Nelson Murder Wednesday, October 28, 2015 9:04 PM EDT Updated: There is no statute of limitations on murder. Nor is there on a family's feeling of loss and emptiness afterward. Saturday marks 12 years since Dallas Nelson was killed. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 and your complete anonymity if you help solve this case. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Drive-by Shooting on W 38th Street Wednesday, October 21, 2015 8:33 PM EDT Updated: A noontime shooting in a neighborhood on a weekend. One victim was injured and that was by a stroke of luck because the stage was set for a much more tragic ending. Up to $1,000 is available if you can help us solve this heinous crime. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Card Skimmer Scam Suspect 1 Wednesday, October 14, 2015 7:18 PM EDT Updated: We do our best to keep our personal information and credit card numbers to ourselves, but these days, crooks are using inexpensive high-tech gadgets to circumvent all of our efforts. We have pictures of two such guys and we need your help to track them down. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Troy Bodenhamer wanted for numerous thefts Wednesday, September 30, 2015 8:23 PM EDT Updated: Chattanooga Police are on the hunt for a man they say is responsible for several thefts, including theft of a car. He has eluded officers for more than a week and they want him caught and behind bars. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Other Sought in Clark Murder Wednesday, September 23, 2015 8:57 PM EDT Updated: Christopher Walton is charged in the murder of Jordan Clark, but witnesses and police say there were others in the vehicle from which the shots were fired. Help identify them and earn a cash reward. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Success! Armed duo caught in CA Wednesday, September 9, 2015 8:02 PM EDT Updated: Thanks to one phone call, two people accused in armed robberies spanning several weeks are behind bars. Because of our Crime Stoppers reports and your good tips, the duo was caught in California. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Trio robs restaurant manager at gunpoint Wednesday, September 2, 2015 7:36 PM EDT Updated: Three men dressed in black burst through the back door at Firehouse Grill, last week, after closing. They had their guns drawn and violently threatened employees as they stole all of the night's take. If you know something, up to $1,000 could be yours and we will never ask your name. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed duo on the loose Wednesday, August 26, 2015 7:44 PM EDT Updated: For the last month and a half, two suspects have gone around the Chattanooga and North Georgia area robbing store employees at gun point. Several different businesses have been targeted and police say each time it is the same man and woman. We hope the promise of anonymity and up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash will convince you to help end their criminal ways. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed duo strikes again Wednesday, August 19, 2015 10:00 PM EDT Updated: It is a familiar M.O.: a man and woman enter a business posing as customers. One keeps a worker occupied while the male leads a manager to the store safe, at gunpoint. The two have struck numerous, varied businesses over the past four weeks. Crime Stoppers cash is waiting for the person who helps end this crime spree. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Rugged Wearhouse Wednesday, August 12, 2015 7:13 PM EDT Updated: When a gun is involved in a robbery, it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. It could be through a struggle or even accidentally, but this week's duo seems intent to push the odds. Help us get them off the street, and make yourself some Crime Stoppers cash along the way. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Debit card taken from lost wallet Wednesday, August 5, 2015 7:52 PM EDT Updated: It is a mistake that may be as common as using the password 'password,' or using the key code 1-2-3-4. We know we should not keep our PIN anywhere near our debit card, but for convenience, some do. It cost our victim $500, but with Crime Stoppers and your help, we will get her some restitution. Up to $1,000 reward could be yours for good info and we will never ask your identity. More>>

Crime Stoppers: 1981 Murder of Johnnie Mack Salyer Wednesday, July 29, 2015 6:57 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, a case three decades old. A 27-year old man who was no stranger to police was found stuffed in a barrel in Chickamauga Lake. Up to $1,000 is available for anyone who can help solve this crime. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Make-up Theft from Ulta Stores Wednesday, July 22, 2015 10:05 PM EDT Updated: In this week's Crime Stoppers case, the Chattanooga Police Department needs your help finding three thieves who hit a couple of local beauty stores. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Collegedale armed robbers lie to 911 operator Wednesday, July 8, 2015 8:11 PM EDT Updated: This week's Crime Stoppers case is an armed robbery at a store in Collegedale. That is rare enough in the quiet town, but even more interesting, the two suspects had come with a plan to tell police a story, hoping to send them on a wild goose chase. In store security cameras don't lie, though, and their pictures could lead you to reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: New leads wanted in 2013 homicide Wednesday, July 1, 2015 8:36 PM EDT Updated: In CrimeStoppers, an unsolved murder nearly two years old. A gunman fires into a large crowd outside a popular nightspot after a fourth of July party. Chattanooga police hope someone comes forward, with that crucial bit of information they need. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Family of Demetrius Davis waits for justice in 2013 homicide Tuesday, June 23, 2015 10:42 PM EDT Updated: This is a case where we know there are people with information out there. This still grieving family is owed some answers. If you have the bit of information to lead investigators the right direction, we have Crime Stoppers cash on the table and you will never have to identify yourself to anyone. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Murder of Teresa Ann Beard Wednesday, June 17, 2015 8:23 PM EDT Updated: Teresa Ann Beard was just 29-years old when she was stabbed and left in the middle of the street to die. Now, nearly 22 years later, police are still trying to figure out who did it. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Help with flat turns to Attempted Armed Robbery Wednesday, June 10, 2015 8:06 PM EDT Updated: This is one of those stories that briefly deflates your faith in humanity. The bad guys tried to take advantage of our victim at a time when he was left helpless by a flat tire, after they had offered to help. Luckily we have pictures which could lead you to Crime Stoppers reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Computers Taken from Memorial Hospital Wednesday, June 3, 2015 8:10 PM EDT Updated: Secure facilities are sometimes not as locked down as advertised, especially if a criminal has the know-how to get around measures in place and the time to pull off a heist. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Man with a Knife Holds Up Convenience Store Wednesday, May 27, 2015 8:48 PM EDT Updated: Highway 58 is a busy street and has been a magnet for business robberies. One way to get control is to round up the bad guys, one by one.This week, we hope surveillance video, the offer of reward cash, and anonymity, will convince you to help police to just that. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Bearded Bandit Robs Red Bank Dollar General with a Knife Wednesday, May 20, 2015 6:39 PM EDT Updated: In this week's case, the suspect uses no disguise. It is a scary armed robbery in Red Bank and we have the pictures and video that could lead you to a reward. Up to $1,000 is available for your good tip. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Checkbook Wednesday, May 6, 2015 7:59 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, a woman picked up a checkbook she found on the pavement, but instead of trying to find the owner, she decided to go on a shopping spree. Help identify her and go on one of your own with some honest reward cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbers on the Loose Wednesday, April 29, 2015 10:33 PM EDT Updated: Armed and dangerous, and having already shot two people in a robbery, this duo is on the run. Multiple agencies are searching for two men, they now say are involved in crimes in Georgia and Tennessee in the last 30 days. Up to $1,000 is available for your tip, and we will never ask your identity in Crime Stoppers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: 1996 Murder of Lester Wellington Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Bill Phillips works on the Lester Wellington file in the cold case office Wednesday, April 22, 2015 7:32 PM EDT Updated: It has been almost 20 years since a Chattanooga man was murdered and his case remains unsolved. Lester Wellington's is one of about 120 cold case homicides in Hamilton County. Police hope the promises of anonymity and up to $1,000 reward will get them the key information that will finally put this case to rest. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Brainerd Bi-Lo Wednesday, April 15, 2015 7:17 PM EDT Updated: In January, two armed suspects ordered employees to the ground in a frightening hold-up at a local Bi-Lo.The suspects are still on the run. There is Crime Stoppers cash available if you can help police track them down. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Waffle House Robbery Wednesday, April 8, 2015 6:55 PM EDT Updated: The search is on for a Waffle House robber who may have hit two locations in one morning. In this week's Crime Stoppers report, there are pictures pulled from restaurant surveillance cameras. And, as always there is up to $1,000 reward cash waiting for your good tip. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Pak-Rat Self Storage Theft Wednesday, April 1, 2015 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Self storage units are usually locked down pretty tight.. This week's Crime Stoppers criminal found a way in. Luckily for us, and maybe for your pocketbook, he also found his way in front of surveillance cameras. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Attempted armed robbery at Subway Wednesday, March 18, 2015 7:25 PM EDT Updated: This week in Crime Stoppers, the crook did not get away with any cash, but he certainly meant to and he put a clerk's life in danger by threatening him with a gun. Hopefully, the surveillance pictures will help you help police get him before he succeeds and lead you to a cash reward. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Allen's Stop & Go Wednesday, March 11, 2015 7:01 PM EDT Updated: Not much to go on in this week's Crime Stoppers case, but if you know something or have heard about this robbery, you could come into some easy cash, no questions asked. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Tigermarket Hold-up Wednesday, March 4, 2015 8:17 PM EST Updated: This week's case is proof that, even with a crime as run-of-the-mill as a convenience store robbery, police investigators do not give up. Have a look and see if you can help us dispense a little justice. As always, there is a Crime Stoppers cash reward available for your good tip.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Trio takes TVs from All South Appliance Wednesday, February 18, 2015 7:08 PM EST Updated: Three guys hit an appliance store twice. Now, there is Crime Stoppers reward cash available if your tip leads police to them. More>>

Crime Stoppers Cold Case: Couple Murdered 12 Years Ago Thursday, February 5, 2015 12:23 PM EST Updated: Michael Robbins and Angela Fuss were last seen on the evening of February 4th, 12 years ago. Four days later, they were found, dead, in their apartment. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Hwy 58 Subway Wednesday, January 21, 2015 10:43 PM EST Updated: A Subway restaurant was robbed, the culprit was interested in much more than take-out. It quick.. too quick, in fact, for a pun about a foot-long or a bag of chips, but we do have his picture and reward cash for your tip. See if you can help solve this week's case in Crime Stoppers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Rossville Blvd. Carjacking Wednesday, January 14, 2015 6:45 PM EST Updated: There is no surveillance video, this week. We are hoping, somewhere in your world, a big white Chevy pick-up appeared then vanished over just the past couple of days. Point us in the right direction and get yourself some Crime Stoppers reward cash.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Cold Case-Mike Mullens Thursday, December 25, 2014 8:13 AM EST Updated: Mike Mullens, a pillar of one North Georgia community, was killed in cold blood six years ago. It is long past time to turn up some answers. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Gunman Takes Delivery Cash and Pizza Wednesday, December 17, 2014 7:14 PM EST Updated: He stuck a gun in the delivery person's face, took the cash and the pizza, then ran away. Identify him from our pictures or tell us what you know about this robbery and you could score some cash, just in time for Christmas! More>>

Crime Stoppers: Two Decades Since Harris Murder Drawing of man seen morning of Harris murder with bruise over left eye Wednesday, November 26, 2014 8:15 PM EST Updated: This week in Crime Stoppers, your anonymous tip can finally provide closure, dish out justice, and lead you to a payday, in a 20 year old murder case. If you know anything about the killing of James Richard Harris, it is time to do the right thing. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Ten Years Since Gina Muir's Murder Thursday, November 20, 2014 11:49 AM EST Updated: Gina Muir had been missing for several months when her remains were discovered near an alley on Chattanooga's Southside.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Hwy 58 Kangaroo Hold-up Thursday, November 13, 2014 8:18 AM EST Updated: Convenience store robberies are a sad fact of life, but there are a few things about this one that are out of the ordinary and there is some pretty good surveillance video. Someone could quickly recognize our suspect and that may lead you to some Crime Stoppers cash. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Antonio Taylor's mother pleas for answers Thursday, November 6, 2014 3:17 AM EST Updated: Antonio Taylor was shot and killed at a Juandale Trail home over four years ago. His family is still looking for answers. To date, police have not been able to make an arrest. They hope Crime Stoppers reward cash and a promise you will never be asked your identity will shake loose some new clues. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Family Dollar Hold-up Wednesday, October 29, 2014 7:30 PM EDT Updated: The Highway 58 area has become a hotbed for this type of criminal activity: robberies, armed and otherwise. The store featured in this week's case, in particular, has been hit several times. Our suspects did a good job concealing their faces, but if you know anything, we would love to hear from you. Remember, there is reward cash available and we will never ask you to identify yourself.

More>>

Crime Stoppers: Thief Walks Out with a Pressure Washer Wednesday, October 22, 2014 7:29 PM EDT Updated: The holidays are just around the corner. It is quickly becoming the time of year department stores are bustling with shoppers. There are usually a few thieves in the mix, like this week's Crime Stoppers suspects. They walked out of a department store carrying a huge box that neither of them paid for. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Four Steal Watches in Collegedale Wednesday, October 15, 2014 8:51 PM EDT Updated: In Crime Stoppers this week, would you believe our suspects tried to return items for cash or store credit the same night they had stolen them? It was a smash and grab at Walmart, and they did not much to hide their identities, which could mean reward cash for you. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Wallet Lifted at Bi-Lo Thursday, October 9, 2014 9:03 AM EDT Updated: We have all done it: gotten in a rush and misplaced our keys or our cell phones or, heaven forbid, our wallets. That happened to this week's Crime Stoppers victim. Thankfully, where she left it is outfitted with video surveillance and gives us pretty good pictures of the person police say made off with it. More>>

Crime Stoppers: Afternoon Home Burglary Wednesday, October 1, 2014 7:33 PM EDT Updated: This homeowner did everything right: locked doors, installed security cameras. It was not enough to keep his house from getting hit. Electronics are gone, but left behind are some clear pictures of the suspects. This is your chance to pick up some reward cash. More>>