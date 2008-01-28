APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC Wednesday, April 4, 2018 10:11 AM EDT Updated: For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. More>>

State approves $330M in refunds for Georgia Power customers Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:54 AM EDT Updated: State officials say $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power customers have been approved as a result of President Donald Trump's tax overhaul. More>>

'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival Wednesday, April 4, 2018 7:42 AM EDT Updated: Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't. More>>

Panhandling ordinance passes first reading at Chattanooga City Council Wednesday, April 4, 2018 7:15 AM EDT Updated: The new ordinance extends panhandling rules from just the downtown tourist area to the whole city, aiming to set boundaries on when and where someone can ask for money. More>>

UPDATE: Family of Harrison man killed in murder/suicide shares statement with Channel 3 Shawn Foster in a family photo. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 7:08 AM EDT Updated: A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday. More>>

Hamilton County Jail achieves National Accreditation Wednesday, April 4, 2018 5:09 AM EDT Updated: The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails. More>>

House fire rekindles in Athens Wednesday, April 4, 2018 4:49 AM EDT Updated: Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire. More>>

Cooler and breezy Wednesday ahead! Wednesday, April 4, 2018 4:32 AM EDT Updated: Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute. We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon. More>>

Attorney Alex van der Zwaan, first person sentenced in Mueller probe, gets 30 days in prison Alex van der Zwaan going through security upon arriving at Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018. Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:47 PM EDT Updated: "What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, my wife and my family," he told the court before sentencing. More>>

Call centers struggle to cope as hackers target 911 A dispatch call center in Washington, D.C. on January 12, 2016. Photo by Marvin Joseph / The Washington Post/Getty Images file Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:25 PM EDT Updated: America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure. More>>

Finley Stadium getting new video board by August Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:58 PM EDT Updated: No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now. More>>

Community kitchen preparing shelter for homeless people forced to move Tuesday, April 3, 2018 8:05 PM EDT Updated: A new report showed unsafe levels of hazardous materials in the soil at the site known as "Tent City." More>>

TN senator wants to fix backlogged National Park Service projects U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander tours Point Park Tuesday. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:42 PM EDT Updated: Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board. More>>

What the Tech? Facebook user numbers going down Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:33 PM EDT Updated: This comes at a time when much of the country is critical of Facebook because of the recent scandal involving the harvesting of personal data from 50 million people to a company using it for political advertising during the 2016 presidential election. More>>

SCAM ALERT DeKalb Co Sheriff's Office warns of two scams in play Tuesday, April 3, 2018 2:22 PM EDT Updated: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports. More>>

Body found in Niota barn Tuesday, April 3, 2018 1:57 PM EDT Updated: The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy. More>>

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint news conference with Baltic leaders Pres. Donald Trump. NBC News photo Tuesday, April 3, 2018 1:52 PM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite to the White House. More>>

Letter says customers of Wichman Monuments will get headstone or money back Some customers of Wichman Monuments complain that the company has taken their money but not fulfilled their orders. Times Free Press photo Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:48 PM EDT Updated: Customers who say they spent thousands of dollars on headstones but never got what they paid for have started receiving letters in the mail from a law firm representing the Chattanooga monument company that abruptly closed in March. More>>

Teen avoids abduction, chases down suspect Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:47 PM EDT Updated: They recorded the chase, which eventually ended when the man crashed into a ditch. More>>

Exchange student threatens to 'Shoot up' school Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:42 PM EDT Updated: Sun is a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who has been in the U.S. since August. More>>

First person sentenced in Mueller probe gets 30 days in prison Alex van der Zwaan raises his arms as he goes through security check point during his arrival Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:34 PM EDT Updated: A London lawyer who admitted to lying to Robert Mueller's team in November 2017 was ordered Tuesday to 30 days in prison. More>>

Bill to arm Tennessee teachers fails A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee has failed after a number of state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates, criticized the idea. More>>

Study: Cell phone radiation linked to cancer Tuesday, April 3, 2018 11:07 AM EDT Updated: The Food and Drug Administration says it will take a deeper look at the findings.

Walker County earns StormReady County status from NWS Tuesday, April 3, 2018 10:05 AM EDT Updated: The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather. More>>

Atlanta airport Wi-Fi finally operating after attack Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:33 AM EDT Updated: Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month. More>>

Bullied for how he looks, boy adopts a special cat who shares his differences A cat named Moon helps Madden Humphreys realize being born different is "magical." Photo courtesy Christina Humphreys Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:25 AM EDT Updated: Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors. More>>

Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee Tuesday, April 3, 2018 8:09 AM EDT Updated: The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. More>>

TV anchors decrying 'fake' news put spotlight on Sinclair Broadcast Group Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:35 AM EDT Updated: A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias. More>>

Panera the latest data breach victim Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:20 AM EDT Updated: A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months. More>>

Legislature passes plan to help domestic violence victims Tuesday, April 3, 2018 6:48 AM EDT Updated: The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February. More>>

Crossing guard hit by car recovering in Tennessee Tuesday, April 3, 2018 6:41 AM EDT Updated: The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police. More>>