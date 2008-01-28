Home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary

Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. More>>

APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. More>>

UPDATE: Man arrested for breaking into cars at Easter church service

Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.

State approves $330M in refunds for Georgia Power customers

State officials say $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power customers have been approved as a result of President Donald Trump's tax overhaul.

UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member arrested for 4th time, failing to appear in court

Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.

UPDATE: Early morning crash in Dalton claims one life Video included

The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before House committee on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. AP photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. AP photo
The testimony will be Zuckerberg's first before the U.S. government.

UPDATE: Overnight storm causes damage and power outages Video included

Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes. 

SCHOOL PATROL

Chattanooga student reacts to failed bill that would have armed teachers Video included

Graham Shults is a tenth grade student in Chattanooga, she is demanding action for stricter gun control laws. 

UPDATE: Father charged for shooting son to death, motive sought Video included

Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.

Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July

The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" is returning to theaters this summer.   

'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

Panhandling ordinance passes first reading at Chattanooga City Council

The new ordinance extends panhandling rules from just the downtown tourist area to the whole city, aiming to set boundaries on when and where someone can ask for money. 

UPDATE: Family of Harrison man killed in murder/suicide shares statement with Channel 3 Video included

Shawn Foster in a family photo. Shawn Foster in a family photo.
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday. 

Hamilton County Jail achieves National Accreditation

The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails. 

House fire rekindles in Athens

Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire. 

Cooler and breezy Wednesday ahead! Video included

Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute.  We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon. 

Attorney Alex van der Zwaan, first person sentenced in Mueller probe, gets 30 days in prison

Alex van der Zwaan going through security upon arriving at Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018. Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Alex van der Zwaan going through security upon arriving at Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018. Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, my wife and my family," he told the court before sentencing.

EMS director on brush fire: "Please NEVER leave a fire unattended" Video included

Several fire agencies were called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.

Call centers struggle to cope as hackers target 911

A dispatch call center in Washington, D.C. on January 12, 2016. Photo by Marvin Joseph / The Washington Post/Getty Images file A dispatch call center in Washington, D.C. on January 12, 2016. Photo by Marvin Joseph / The Washington Post/Getty Images file
America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.

UPDATE: Female shooting suspect dead at YouTube's HQ in San Bruno, California

Photo courtesy of NBC News. Photo courtesy of NBC News.
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

Finley Stadium getting new video board by August Video included

No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.

Community kitchen preparing shelter for homeless people forced to move Video included

A new report showed unsafe levels of hazardous materials in the soil at the site known as "Tent City." 

TN senator wants to fix backlogged National Park Service projects Video included

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander tours Point Park Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander tours Point Park Tuesday.
Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board. 

UPDATE: Police charge man in deadly Wheeler Avenue shooting

Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.

What the Tech? Facebook user numbers going down Video included

This comes at a time when much of the country is critical of Facebook because of the recent scandal involving the harvesting of personal data from 50 million people to a company using it for political advertising during the 2016 presidential election.

CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria. CDC photo Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) bacteria. CDC photo

Aggressive testing at hospitals and clinics can stop superbugs

UPDATE: A slight risk for strong storms overnight Video included

Overnight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms in the TN Valley. 

Bill to sell liquor on Sunday advances in Tennessee Senate committee

A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.

SCAM ALERT

DeKalb Co Sheriff's Office warns of two scams in play

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports. 

Body found in Niota barn

The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint news conference with Baltic leaders

Pres. Donald Trump. NBC News photo Pres. Donald Trump. NBC News photo
President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite to the White House.

Letter says customers of Wichman Monuments will get headstone or money back Video included

Some customers of Wichman Monuments complain that the company has taken their money but not fulfilled their orders. Times Free Press photo Some customers of Wichman Monuments complain that the company has taken their money but not fulfilled their orders. Times Free Press photo
Customers who say they spent thousands of dollars on headstones but never got what they paid for have started receiving letters in the mail from a law firm representing the Chattanooga monument company that abruptly closed in March.

Teen avoids abduction, chases down suspect Video included

They recorded the chase, which eventually ended when the man crashed into a ditch. 

Exchange student threatens to 'Shoot up' school Video included

Sun is a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who has been in the U.S. since August. 

First person sentenced in Mueller probe gets 30 days in prison

Alex van der Zwaan raises his arms as he goes through security check point during his arrival Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Alex van der Zwaan raises his arms as he goes through security check point during his arrival Federal District Court in Washington on April 3, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
A London lawyer who admitted to lying to Robert Mueller's team in November 2017 was ordered Tuesday to 30 days in prison.

Bill to arm Tennessee teachers fails

A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee has failed after a number of state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates, criticized the idea.

Fire shuts down trampoline park in Georgia; 1 hurt

The business suffered extensive smoke, heat and water damage.

FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement after firm refuses to do it voluntarily

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with regulators.

Study: Cell phone radiation linked to cancer Video included

The Food and Drug Administration says it will take a deeper look at the findings. 
 

Bed Bath & Beyond will take your old Toys 'R' Us gift cards — but not for long

With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late. 

Walker County earns StormReady County status from NWS

The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.

Atlanta airport Wi-Fi finally operating after attack

Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month.      

Bullied for how he looks, boy adopts a special cat who shares his differences Video included

A cat named Moon helps Madden Humphreys realize being born different is "magical." Photo courtesy Christina Humphreys A cat named Moon helps Madden Humphreys realize being born different is "magical." Photo courtesy Christina Humphreys
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors. 

Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee

The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Hackers have taken down dozens of 911 centers. Why is it so hard to stop them?

America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.

UPDATE: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office finds runaway middle school student

Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.

TV anchors decrying 'fake' news put spotlight on Sinclair Broadcast Group

A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias.

Panera the latest data breach victim

A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.

Legislature passes plan to help domestic violence victims

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.

Crossing guard hit by car recovering in Tennessee

The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police.

UPDATE: Missing teen named robbery suspect surrenders to police, 2 men still wanted Video included

Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.

Five Tennessee sites added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places.  They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.

  • School Patrol

    School Patrol

    David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

  • Restaurant Report Card

    Restaurant Report Card

    Channel 3 investigates the health department records for restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to keep you safe.

  • Scam Alert

    Scam Alert

    Scammers are becoming smarter than ever; count on Channel 3 to be on your side and beat them at their game.

