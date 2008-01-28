Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. More>>
For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. More>>
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More>>
State officials say $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power customers have been approved as a result of President Donald Trump's tax overhaul.
State officials say $330 million in refunds to Georgia Power customers have been approved as a result of President Donald Trump's tax overhaul.More>>
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.
Grundy County school board member Amanda "Kasey" Anderson has been arrested four a fourth time.More>>
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More>>
The testimony will be Zuckerberg's first before the U.S. government.
The testimony will be Zuckerberg's first before the U.S. government.More>>
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More>>
Graham Shults is a tenth grade student in Chattanooga, she is demanding action for stricter gun control laws.
Graham Shults is a tenth grade student in Chattanooga, she is demanding action for stricter gun control laws.More>>
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More>>
The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" is returning to theaters this summer.
The Beatles' animated "Yellow Submarine" is returning to theaters this summer.More>>
Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.
Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.More>>
The new ordinance extends panhandling rules from just the downtown tourist area to the whole city, aiming to set boundaries on when and where someone can ask for money.
The new ordinance extends panhandling rules from just the downtown tourist area to the whole city, aiming to set boundaries on when and where someone can ask for money.More>>
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More>>
The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails.
The Hamilton County Jail recently participated in a national accreditation audit performed by the American Correctional Association and achieved 100% compliance with all 153 American Correctional Association standards and best practices for jails.More>>
Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire.
Firefighters in Athens spent the early morning Wednesday working a structure fire.More>>
Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute. We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon.
Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute. We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon.More>>
"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, my wife and my family," he told the court before sentencing.
"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court, my wife and my family," he told the court before sentencing.More>>
Several fire agencies were called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.
Several fire agencies were called to a woods fire in Soddy Daisy Tuesday afternoon.More>>
America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.
America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.More>>
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More>>
No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.
No more squinting to see video replays inside Finley Stadium, a brand new video board is on its way. The Finley Stadium Board approved the purchase of a $600,000 video board to replace the much smaller out of date video screen that exists now.More>>
A new report showed unsafe levels of hazardous materials in the soil at the site known as "Tent City."
A new report showed unsafe levels of hazardous materials in the soil at the site known as "Tent City."More>>
Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board.
Alexander said it's the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to address the National Park System in a decade and said the President is on board.More>>
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More>>
This comes at a time when much of the country is critical of Facebook because of the recent scandal involving the harvesting of personal data from 50 million people to a company using it for political advertising during the 2016 presidential election.
This comes at a time when much of the country is critical of Facebook because of the recent scandal involving the harvesting of personal data from 50 million people to a company using it for political advertising during the 2016 presidential election.More>>
Aggressive testing at hospitals and clinics can stop superbugs
Aggressive testing at hospitals and clinics can stop superbugsMore>>
Overnight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms in the TN Valley.
Overnight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms in the TN Valley.More>>
A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.
A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.More>>
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is informing citizens of two scams making their way through the area. They say they've already received several reports.More>>
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More>>
President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite to the White House.
President Donald Trump will welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite to the White House.More>>
Customers who say they spent thousands of dollars on headstones but never got what they paid for have started receiving letters in the mail from a law firm representing the Chattanooga monument company that abruptly closed in March.
Customers who say they spent thousands of dollars on headstones but never got what they paid for have started receiving letters in the mail from a law firm representing the Chattanooga monument company that abruptly closed in March.More>>
They recorded the chase, which eventually ended when the man crashed into a ditch.
They recorded the chase, which eventually ended when the man crashed into a ditch.More>>
Sun is a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who has been in the U.S. since August.
Sun is a foreign exchange student from Taiwan who has been in the U.S. since August.More>>
A London lawyer who admitted to lying to Robert Mueller's team in November 2017 was ordered Tuesday to 30 days in prison.
A London lawyer who admitted to lying to Robert Mueller's team in November 2017 was ordered Tuesday to 30 days in prison.More>>
A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee has failed after a number of state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates, criticized the idea.
A bill that would arm some school teachers in Tennessee has failed after a number of state lawmakers, including several Republican gun rights advocates, criticized the idea.More>>
The business suffered extensive smoke, heat and water damage.
The business suffered extensive smoke, heat and water damage.More>>
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with regulators.
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with regulators.More>>
The Food and Drug Administration says it will take a deeper look at the findings.
The Food and Drug Administration says it will take a deeper look at the findings.
With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late.
With Toys "R" Us going out of business, many people are in a hurry to use up their gift cards before it’s too late.More>>
The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.
The National Weather Service has recognized Walker County as a "StormReady County" which acknowledges the county's efforts to be prepared for severe weather.More>>
Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month.
Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month.More>>
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.
Madden, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridium, which means his eyes are two different colors.More>>
The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More>>
America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.
America’s emergency-response networks remain dangerously vulnerable to criminals bent on crippling the country’s critical infrastructure.More>>
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.
The Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Makayla Marie Seay has been found.More>>
A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias.
A promo attacking the media is being recited on Sinclair-owned stations across the country and catching heat over a perceived politically tinged bias.More>>
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.
A security expert says bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread had "millions" of customers' personal information available and searchable on its site for at least eight months.More>>
The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.
The measure was sponsored by Rep. Jim Coley, a Bartlett Republican. It passed unanimously in the House this week. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.More>>
The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police.
The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police.More>>
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.
Athens police confirm 17-year-old Devin Skylar Hester turned herself in.More>>
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.
The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include a barbecue restaurant, a former hosiery mill, a hotel and garage, a church and a garden.More>>
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
Dockery was picked up at a home in Cleveland by police.More
A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company failed to immediately report defects that could create a hazard, serious injury or death.More
A popular manufacturer of off-road vehicles has agreed to pay a hefty fine after charges after the company failed to immediately report defects that could create a hazard, serious injury or death.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
A Georgia mom came up with a clever plan when she noticed her 13-year-old was acting "entitled" and making fun of people who shop at Goodwill and Walmart.More
A Georgia mom came up with a clever plan when she noticed her 13-year-old was acting "entitled" and making fun of people who shop at Goodwill and Walmart.More
"We got the boilermakers, the iron workers, the fabrication shops,” exclaimed Cooper. “Basically you name it, it's going on this this area.”More
"We got the boilermakers, the iron workers, the fabrication shops,” exclaimed Cooper. “Basically you name it, it's going on this this area.”More
Chief Mike Williams says he's seeing an increase in theft from vehicles and mail.More
Chief Mike Williams says he's seeing an increase in theft from vehicles and mail.More
A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.More
A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.More
The crime happened on March 22 at around 3:00 am.More
The crime happened on March 22 at around 3:00 am.More
A mother and daughter were found dead in a Pikeville home in late November of 2017.More
A mother and daughter were found dead in a Pikeville home in late November of 2017.More
The artist, from Minneapolis, is using a number of techniques aimed to catch your eye from afar whether you live here or use the Wilcox Tunnel passing through.More
The artist, from Minneapolis, is using a number of techniques aimed to catch your eye from afar whether you live here or use the Wilcox Tunnel passing through.More
David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.More
David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.More
Channel 3 investigates the health department records for restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to keep you safe.More
Channel 3 investigates the health department records for restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to keep you safe.More
Scammers are becoming smarter than ever; count on Channel 3 to be on your side and beat them at their game.More
Scammers are becoming smarter than ever; count on Channel 3 to be on your side and beat them at their game.More
Our award-winning Crimestoppers Program with Greg Glover covers the entire Channel 3 viewing area and airs Wednesdays at 6 and 11.More
Our award-winning Crimestoppers Program with Greg Glover covers the entire Channel 3 viewing area and airs Wednesdays at 6 and 11.More
Cindy Sexton features a child hoping to find their "Forever Family," and airs Mondays at 6.More
Cindy Sexton features a child hoping to find their "Forever Family," and airs Mondays at 6.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
A medical examiner’s report reveals the new details the sheriff’s office has refused to share and outlines what happened at the home on Eldridge Road last Tuesday.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
Storms hit the Tennessee Valley overnight taking down trees, power lines, and damaging homes.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
Chattanooga Police are trying to find a motive for the city's fifth homicide of the year.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
The impact caused a fire which quickly consumed the vehicle.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More
The woman appeared to have killed herself and three other people were being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.More
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More
Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
The body has been sent to Knoxville for an autopsy.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Officials say the campsite was once used for industrial waste, but city officials say they learned the site was contaminated on Friday.More
Channel 3's Michelle Heron reports on power outages across the Tennessee Valley.More
Channel 3's Michelle Heron reports on power outages across the Tennessee Valley.More
News of Panera's data leak follows a security breach that exposed the email addresses, user names, and passwords of 150 million users of the fitness tracking app MyFitnessPal.More