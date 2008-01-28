Home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Top Stories

Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

Updated:

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

More>>

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Man drowns kayaking Collins River

Updated:

A 59 year old man died Sunday while kayaking on the Collins River in Middle Tennessee. 

More>>

Winners from the drawings at the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Updated:

Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Winners are listed on our website. 

More>>

One injured in 4th Ave shooting

Updated:

Police were called to 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

More>>

Minor earthquake hits East Tennessee

Updated:

A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude.

More>>

UPDATE: 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is TODAY! Video included

Updated:

The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home will become one lucky person's new home today!

More>>

UPDATE: Family members of Cleveland domestic shooting victim share their story Video included

Updated:

A deadly 2016 domestic shooting has resulted in a Bradley County Grand Jury indicting the victim's wife for second-degree murder.

More>>

Weekend Road Closures for June 24-25, 2017

Updated:

Weekend Road Closures

More>>

Notre Dame students paint murals at Erlanger's Community Health Center Video included

Updated:

High school students are volunteering their time and painting skills at one of Erlanger's Community Health Centers this weekend. 

More>>

Neighbors concerned over proposed transitional housing in Whitfield Co. Video included

Updated:

A new transitional housing facility could be headed to Whitfield County, if the county commission votes to rezone the property building.
However, some citizens are concerned about bringing former inmates to proposed building, which sits within miles of a neighborhood.
More>>

Meigs Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspect

Updated:

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person captured on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store. 

More>>

Fort Oglethorpe police looking for chase suspect

Updated:

Chief Mike Helton told Channel 3 the chase started around 9 p.m. on Friday on Battlefield Parkway near Wendy's.

More>>

President Trump approves major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee

COUNTY - Rhea COUNTY - Rhea
Updated:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the State of Tennessee to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27 to May 28, 2017. 

More>>

Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row

Updated:

Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row. More>>

FIRST ON 3

Man arrested for exposing himself near a daycare Video included

Updated:

Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground. It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy. 

More>>

HGTV premiering home makeover show featuring Chattanooga couple

Updated:

Friday, the network announced a home remodel pilot filmed in the Chattanooga area featuring PJ and Thomas McKay. The television show is called "Down to the Studs."

More>>

UPDATE: Cleveland man arrested for shooting daughter with flare gun

Mugshot of Gary Douglas Price provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office. Mugshot of Gary Douglas Price provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office.
Updated:

Officials say the victim, Michelle Rich, was shot in the hand with a flare gun by her father Gary Price.

More>>

Brandon Banks found guilty of rape, sexual battery in Vanderbilt rape trial Video included

Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV) Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)
Updated:

Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.

More>>

Senate investigates Loretta Lynch’s conduct during Clinton email probe

Updated:

A bipartisan group of senators on Friday requested more information from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch about her reported efforts to hamper the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use as secretary of state.

More>>

When pot is legal, traffic stops go down

Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.
Updated:

Traffic searches by highway patrols in Colorado and Washington dropped by nearly half after the two states legalized marijuana in 2012.

More>>

CPD cadets recall helping in double homicide investigation at local cemetery Video included

Updated:

Thirty-four Chattanooga Police Academy cadets and federal agents were called in to help search for evidence at Highland Memorial Gardens. Police officials said the cadets did in 30 minutes, what would have taken investigators hours to do. 

More>>

UPDATE: Heritage HS teacher, Erlanger ER doctor among 12 johns arrested in prostitution sting

Updated:

A dozen people are charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school during an operation in East Ridge.

More>>

Construction of Chattanooga's first Miracle League Field underway Video included

Updated:

The Miracle League is coming to the Scenic City this fall.

More>>

CPD Chief Fred Fletcher prepares to say goodbye Video included

Updated:

In less than a week, Chattanooga’s police chief turns in his badge, after an eventful three years.

More>>

Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Sale Creek

Updated:

Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea tells Channel 3, the victim is stable and injuries are not life-threatening.

More>>

What The Tech? Birthday Gifts Video included

Updated:

If you're looking for a new idea for a birthday gift, how about a rug? Or a bed cover?

More>>

EPB introduces new app to show outages, manage usage Video included

Updated:

Customers can see real-time smart grid data about outages, energy use, billing estimates and more.

More>>

Signal Mountain group traveling to west Tennessee to meet with municipal districts Video included

Updated:

Members of the Signal Mountain School System Viability Community spent Friday morning combing through a mock budget with state education leaders.  

More>>

Duo arrested in gas station robbery

Updated:

The clerk confronted the suspect, who ran out of the store and jumped into an awaiting vehicle.

More>>

Chattanooga Police searching for missing man

Jacob W. Hurst Jacob W. Hurst
Updated:

The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. 

More>>

Georgia women's college apologizes for Klan connections

Updated:

A historic women's college in Georgia is apologizing for its past connections to racism and the Ku Klux Klan.

More>>

UPDATE: Man wanted for kidnapping in Marion Co. in custody

Updated:

While the chase was happening, the suspect called Dade County 911 and advised he was armed and would kill the officers.

More>>

Work begins on Baggett Road next week

Updated:

Baggett Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, weather permitting.

More>>

Trump says Mueller’s friendship with Comey is ‘very bothersome’

Pres. Donald Trump (left) and former FBU Director James Comey. AP photos Pres. Donald Trump (left) and former FBU Director James Comey. AP photos
Updated:

Rumors also swirled around Washington that Trump was considering firing Mueller.

More>>

Gorilla dances like nobody's watching - but we are

Updated:

The video was shot on a hot Tuesday afternoon by Ashley Orr, the Dallas Zoo's Primate Supervisor.

More>>

Children's camp gets failing score, but otherwise a great week Video included

Updated:

This week, a there was a failure at a north Georgia children's camp in Chickamauga.

More>>

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Motorcyclist kicks car and causes multi-car crash

Updated:

The chain-reaction crash flipped a truck on its roof and sent an innocent driver to the hospital.

More>>

Big catch: Fisherman finds camera, returns it to owner

Nate Wilson (left) with camera and Alex Mansur. Nate Wilson (left) with camera and Alex Mansur.

A man who was fishing in the Tennessee River reeled in a waterlogged camera and then used social media to track down its owner in Florida.

More>>

3 brands of hummus recalled; potential Listeria Video included

Updated:

Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping, including Walmart's Marketside brand, are being recalled for potential Listeria contamination. 

More>>

Fallen trees, heavy rain may impact secondary roads

Photo via Michelle Heron Photo via Michelle Heron
Updated:

Drivers are being urged to be careful on secondary roads Friday morning, due to downed trees in the Tennessee Valley. 

More>>

How the Senate health bill compares to House, 'Obamacare'

Updated:

For those who believe the government is too involved in health care, the Senate bill stands as an overdue course correction.

More>>

Program to fast-track med school to send doctors to rural TN

Updated:

A university and medical college have created a new program to funnel doctors to rural Tennessee. 

More>>

Local man helping fellow veterans by giving back Video included

Updated:

David Holmes says he's aware of the struggles of fellow veterans, especially those who need medical equipment but can't afford it. 

More>>

EYE ON HEALTH

A team approach to Alzheimer's disease Video included

Updated:

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease.

More>>

What The Tech? Google Jobs Video included

Updated:

This week Google took the wraps off Google Jobs and it's simply the best and most thorough job search on the entire internet.

More>>

UPDATE: Reward offered in fire investigation at LaFayette hardware store Video included

Updated:

Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

More>>

Woman reportedly shot by son with AR-15 returns home from hospital Video included

Updated:

A Marion County woman is back home Thursday night after spending five days in the hospital. Deputies said that woman, Carolyn Sue Henry, was shot by her own son. 

More>>

Street closures for the Chattanooga Waterfront Triathlon

Updated:

The full closure for the event will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

More>>

  • Special SectionsMore>>

  • School Patrol

    School Patrol

    David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

    More

    David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

    More

  • Restaurant Report Card

    Restaurant Report Card

    Channel 3 investigates the health department records for restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to keep you safe.

    More

    Channel 3 investigates the health department records for restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to keep you safe.

    More

  • Scam Alert

    Scam Alert

    Scammers are becoming smarter than ever; count on Channel 3 to be on your side and beat them at their game.

    More

    Scammers are becoming smarter than ever; count on Channel 3 to be on your side and beat them at their game.

    More
    •   

Weather

Connect with WRCBtv.com

Facebook
Twitter
Android apps
Apple apps
News Tips

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.