Man drowns kayaking Collins River Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:31 PM EDT Updated: A 59 year old man died Sunday while kayaking on the Collins River in Middle Tennessee. More>>

Minor earthquake hits East Tennessee Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:47 PM EDT Updated: A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude. More>>

Neighbors concerned over proposed transitional housing in Whitfield Co. Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:14 PM EDT Updated: A new transitional housing facility could be headed to Whitfield County, if the county commission votes to rezone the property building. However, some citizens are concerned about bringing former inmates to proposed building, which sits within miles of a neighborhood. More>>

Meigs Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspect Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:03 PM EDT Updated: The Meigs County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person captured on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store. More>>

Fort Oglethorpe police looking for chase suspect Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:51 PM EDT Updated: Chief Mike Helton told Channel 3 the chase started around 9 p.m. on Friday on Battlefield Parkway near Wendy's. More>>

President Trump approves major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee COUNTY - Rhea Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:31 PM EDT Updated: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the State of Tennessee to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27 to May 28, 2017. More>>

Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days in a row Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:41 PM EDT Updated: Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row. More>>

FIRST ON 3 Man arrested for exposing himself near a daycare Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:37 PM EDT Updated: Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground. It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy. More>>

HGTV premiering home makeover show featuring Chattanooga couple Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:37 PM EDT Updated: Friday, the network announced a home remodel pilot filmed in the Chattanooga area featuring PJ and Thomas McKay. The television show is called "Down to the Studs." More>>

UPDATE: Cleveland man arrested for shooting daughter with flare gun Mugshot of Gary Douglas Price provided by the Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office. Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:34 AM EDT Updated: Officials say the victim, Michelle Rich, was shot in the hand with a flare gun by her father Gary Price. More>>

Brandon Banks found guilty of rape, sexual battery in Vanderbilt rape trial Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:25 PM EDT Updated: Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013. More>>

Senate investigates Loretta Lynch’s conduct during Clinton email probe Friday, June 23, 2017 9:37 PM EDT Updated: A bipartisan group of senators on Friday requested more information from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch about her reported efforts to hamper the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use as secretary of state. More>>

When pot is legal, traffic stops go down Photo by NBC News. Friday, June 23, 2017 9:27 PM EDT Updated: Traffic searches by highway patrols in Colorado and Washington dropped by nearly half after the two states legalized marijuana in 2012. More>>

CPD cadets recall helping in double homicide investigation at local cemetery Friday, June 23, 2017 8:40 PM EDT Updated: Thirty-four Chattanooga Police Academy cadets and federal agents were called in to help search for evidence at Highland Memorial Gardens. Police officials said the cadets did in 30 minutes, what would have taken investigators hours to do. More>>

CPD Chief Fred Fletcher prepares to say goodbye Friday, June 23, 2017 6:06 PM EDT Updated: In less than a week, Chattanooga’s police chief turns in his badge, after an eventful three years. More>>

Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Sale Creek Friday, June 23, 2017 5:22 PM EDT Updated: Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea tells Channel 3, the victim is stable and injuries are not life-threatening. More>>

What The Tech? Birthday Gifts Friday, June 23, 2017 4:57 PM EDT Updated: If you're looking for a new idea for a birthday gift, how about a rug? Or a bed cover? More>>

Duo arrested in gas station robbery Friday, June 23, 2017 1:16 PM EDT Updated: The clerk confronted the suspect, who ran out of the store and jumped into an awaiting vehicle. More>>

Chattanooga Police searching for missing man Jacob W. Hurst Friday, June 23, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. More>>

Georgia women's college apologizes for Klan connections Friday, June 23, 2017 11:07 AM EDT Updated: A historic women's college in Georgia is apologizing for its past connections to racism and the Ku Klux Klan. More>>

UPDATE: Man wanted for kidnapping in Marion Co. in custody Friday, June 23, 2017 11:03 AM EDT Updated: While the chase was happening, the suspect called Dade County 911 and advised he was armed and would kill the officers. More>>

Work begins on Baggett Road next week Friday, June 23, 2017 11:02 AM EDT Updated: Baggett Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, weather permitting. More>>

Trump says Mueller’s friendship with Comey is ‘very bothersome’ Pres. Donald Trump (left) and former FBU Director James Comey. AP photos Friday, June 23, 2017 10:49 AM EDT Updated: Rumors also swirled around Washington that Trump was considering firing Mueller. More>>

Big catch: Fisherman finds camera, returns it to owner Nate Wilson (left) with camera and Alex Mansur. A man who was fishing in the Tennessee River reeled in a waterlogged camera and then used social media to track down its owner in Florida. More>>

3 brands of hummus recalled; potential Listeria Friday, June 23, 2017 8:17 AM EDT Updated: Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping, including Walmart's Marketside brand, are being recalled for potential Listeria contamination. More>>

Fallen trees, heavy rain may impact secondary roads Photo via Michelle Heron Friday, June 23, 2017 8:16 AM EDT Updated: Drivers are being urged to be careful on secondary roads Friday morning, due to downed trees in the Tennessee Valley. More>>

How the Senate health bill compares to House, 'Obamacare' Friday, June 23, 2017 7:45 AM EDT Updated: For those who believe the government is too involved in health care, the Senate bill stands as an overdue course correction. More>>

Local man helping fellow veterans by giving back Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:50 PM EDT Updated: David Holmes says he's aware of the struggles of fellow veterans, especially those who need medical equipment but can't afford it. More>>

EYE ON HEALTH A team approach to Alzheimer's disease Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:35 PM EDT Updated: More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. More>>

What The Tech? Google Jobs Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:21 PM EDT Updated: This week Google took the wraps off Google Jobs and it's simply the best and most thorough job search on the entire internet. More>>