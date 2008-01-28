Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
A 59 year old man died Sunday while kayaking on the Collins River in Middle Tennessee.
Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Winners are listed on our website.
Police were called to 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude.
The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home will become one lucky person's new home today!
A deadly 2016 domestic shooting has resulted in a Bradley County Grand Jury indicting the victim's wife for second-degree murder.
Weekend Road Closures
High school students are volunteering their time and painting skills at one of Erlanger's Community Health Centers this weekend.
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person captured on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store.
Chief Mike Helton told Channel 3 the chase started around 9 p.m. on Friday on Battlefield Parkway near Wendy's.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the State of Tennessee to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27 to May 28, 2017.
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row. More>>
Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground. It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy.
Friday, the network announced a home remodel pilot filmed in the Chattanooga area featuring PJ and Thomas McKay. The television show is called "Down to the Studs."
Officials say the victim, Michelle Rich, was shot in the hand with a flare gun by her father Gary Price.
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.
A bipartisan group of senators on Friday requested more information from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch about her reported efforts to hamper the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use as secretary of state.
Traffic searches by highway patrols in Colorado and Washington dropped by nearly half after the two states legalized marijuana in 2012.
Thirty-four Chattanooga Police Academy cadets and federal agents were called in to help search for evidence at Highland Memorial Gardens. Police officials said the cadets did in 30 minutes, what would have taken investigators hours to do.
A dozen people are charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school during an operation in East Ridge.
The Miracle League is coming to the Scenic City this fall.
In less than a week, Chattanooga’s police chief turns in his badge, after an eventful three years.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea tells Channel 3, the victim is stable and injuries are not life-threatening.
If you're looking for a new idea for a birthday gift, how about a rug? Or a bed cover?
Customers can see real-time smart grid data about outages, energy use, billing estimates and more.
Members of the Signal Mountain School System Viability Community spent Friday morning combing through a mock budget with state education leaders.
The clerk confronted the suspect, who ran out of the store and jumped into an awaiting vehicle.
The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.
A historic women's college in Georgia is apologizing for its past connections to racism and the Ku Klux Klan.
While the chase was happening, the suspect called Dade County 911 and advised he was armed and would kill the officers.
Baggett Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, June 26 through Monday, July 3, weather permitting.
Rumors also swirled around Washington that Trump was considering firing Mueller.
The video was shot on a hot Tuesday afternoon by Ashley Orr, the Dallas Zoo's Primate Supervisor.
This week, a there was a failure at a north Georgia children's camp in Chickamauga.
The chain-reaction crash flipped a truck on its roof and sent an innocent driver to the hospital.
A man who was fishing in the Tennessee River reeled in a waterlogged camera and then used social media to track down its owner in Florida.
Three brands of hummus with pine nut topping, including Walmart's Marketside brand, are being recalled for potential Listeria contamination.
Drivers are being urged to be careful on secondary roads Friday morning, due to downed trees in the Tennessee Valley.
For those who believe the government is too involved in health care, the Senate bill stands as an overdue course correction.
A university and medical college have created a new program to funnel doctors to rural Tennessee.
David Holmes says he's aware of the struggles of fellow veterans, especially those who need medical equipment but can't afford it.
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease.
This week Google took the wraps off Google Jobs and it's simply the best and most thorough job search on the entire internet.
Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
A Marion County woman is back home Thursday night after spending five days in the hospital. Deputies said that woman, Carolyn Sue Henry, was shot by her own son.
The full closure for the event will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Former Chattanooga city councilman Manny Rico found the two bodies near the woodline at the cemetery and called 911.More
With July 4th falling on a Tuesday this year, fireworks fans will have plenty of chances to enjoy fireworks from all over the Tennessee Valley.More
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officer caught two white-tailed bucks sparring on a trail.More
If the chest clip breaks, that can pose a choking hazard to the infant.More
Police believe both men were shot, but a medical examination will have to determine how they died.More
The plaintiffs in the suit are former principal James Jarvis, former athletic director Allard "Jesse" Nayadley and former OSH coach Andre Montgomery.More
During the event, parents (and everyone else) can purchase clothes, school supplies and computer equipment without paying Tennessee state sales tax.More
The lone dissenting vote came from District 8 Commissioner Tim Boyd, who also made a motion to delay the vote.More
Tropical Storm Cindy is bracing to hit landfall in eastern Texas and Louisiana by Thursday.More
Channel 3's Cindy Sexton was asked to Make-A-Wish and she chose a young man and his family to be the recipients of that wish. Now, your help is needed to make this wish come true!More
Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. Winners are listed on our website.More
The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home will become one lucky person's new home today!More
A small earthquake hit East Tennessee around 6:00 a.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 2.6 magnitude.More
Friday, the network announced a home remodel pilot filmed in the Chattanooga area featuring PJ and Thomas McKay. The television show is called "Down to the Studs."More
A deadly 2016 domestic shooting has resulted in a Bradley County Grand Jury indicting the victim's wife for second-degree murder.More
A dozen people are charged with patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school during an operation in East Ridge.More
Crystin Keys turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Floyd County Jail.More
Officials say the victim, Michelle Rich, was shot in the hand with a flare gun by her father Gary Price.More
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the State of Tennessee to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 27 to May 28, 2017.More
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person captured on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store.More
High school students are volunteering their time and painting skills at one of Erlanger's Community Health Centers this weekend.More
A new transitional housing facility could be headed to Whitfield County, if the county commission votes to rezone the property building.
However, some citizens are concerned about bringing former inmates to proposed building, which sits within miles of a neighborhood.More
A new transitional housing facility could be headed to Whitfield County, if the county commission votes to rezone the property building.
Knoxville-based company, House of Thaller, initiated the hummus recall after Hudson Valley Farms notified it of the problem in the production facility.More
TVA's river forecast center has been busy preparing Tennessee River waterways for runoff from Tropical Depression Cindy.More
